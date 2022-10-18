Read full article on original website
Second Annual See’s Candies fundraising event hosted by Active Re-Entry
The Active Re-Entry organization is hosting their Second Annual See’s Candies Fundraising Event now through December 2. Director, Terri Yelonek took time to come into Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details. “This is our second year and we had such great success with it last year and...
Family Support and Children’s Justice Center Trunk or Treat and Spook Alley on October 31
The annual Family Support and Children’s Justice Center’s Trunk or Treat and Spook Alley event will take place on Monday, October 31 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Director, Shelley Wright to get all the spooky details. “We started...
Final Session of Castle Country Radio’s “Meet the Candidates” on Thursday
Castle Country Radio allowed voters a chance to get to know their candidates through a series of gatherings. The final forum, set for Thursday, will feature candidates for the Carbon County Commissioner seat. It will feature incumbent Carbon County Commissioner Tony Martines, along with challengers Fuzzy Nance and Paul Riddle.
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be Everywhere
There are several locations in the Salt Lake Valley. Beto's Mexican Restaurant(Image is author's) Beto's Mexican Restaurants are located throughout much of the United States. There are many locations in Utah. Salt Lake County and Utah County have several of the chain restaurants.
Carbon girls and boys teams go 1, 2 at region cross country
The Region 12 cross country championship meet was held at the Carbon Country Club on Wednesday. All the schools in the region were represented and when it was all over the Carbon girls behind Rozlyn Stowe and her first place finish grabbed the top spot earning the league championship. The boys team finished the day in second place.
Catching up with Carbon County Chamber of Commerce
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a busy month in October they are preparing for their Oct. 20 luncheon and their board meeting set for Nov. 3. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Executive Director, Barbie Haeck to talk about the upcoming events.
Letter: Burns is off base with LDS Church criticisms
I am getting tired of you featuring guest editorials of Keith Burns that are always very critical of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its leaders in a community where the majority of your readership are members of the Church. He always spews negativity about the Church and its leaders. In his latest one about the Church vs. the world, he takes the stance, apparently, that the leadership of the Church is wrong and hurtful completely ignoring the religious beliefs of the Church that we are indeed in the last days before the Second Coming of Christ and that the world is getting increasingly evil. All I see from him are attacks on the Church and its leaders and I see no guest editorials in your newspaper defending our religious liberty to believe what we believe.
UPDATE: 1 killed in Provo ‘explosion’ fire
One man was killed in the structure fire that occurred in Provo Friday morning.
Explosion leads to fatal two-alarm fire at Provo home
A fire in a Provo home left one person dead Friday morning. Officials are still investigating exactly what happened, so not many details are currently known.
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
Girl is recovering after being struck by SUV in Spanish Fork
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 12-year-old girl is recovering after being struck by a SUV Tuesday night in Spanish Fork. According to Lt. Brandon Anderson with the Spanish Fork Police, the girl was riding her roller blades, and was wearing her helmet and knee pads at the time of the incident. Additionally, Anderson says the incident happened in the area of 100 S. Spanish Fork Drive at 6:30 p.m.
Carbon ends season with loss to Richfield falls to No. 8 in RPI
The Lady Dinos had one more shot at the Richfield Wildcats in the regular season on Tuesday night in Price. The previous meeting between the two in Richfield came down to a fifth set with the Wildcats taking the win, this match would end the same way as Richfield claimed a 3-2 victory. The loss put the Dinos in the No. 8 spot in the final RPI rankings that were released Wednesday morning along with the bracket for the 3A State Championships which will begin this weekend.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sanpete Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for the Sanpete Valley.
RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL TV they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
Motorcyclist killed in crash just off Alpine Loop road
One person died and another was critically injured after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in an area where many Utahns go to see the fall leaves changing color.
Springville man found dead in van, police ask for public help
The Springville Police Department is asking for the public’s help after finding a 56-year-old man dead in his van.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
Provo police chief resigns after just one year
The Provo Police Chief formally resigned from his role on Sunday and an acting chief was named by the mayor Monday morning.
Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults
PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
