Helper, UT

Second Annual See’s Candies fundraising event hosted by Active Re-Entry

The Active Re-Entry organization is hosting their Second Annual See’s Candies Fundraising Event now through December 2. Director, Terri Yelonek took time to come into Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details. “This is our second year and we had such great success with it last year and...
PRICE, UT
Final Session of Castle Country Radio’s “Meet the Candidates” on Thursday

Castle Country Radio allowed voters a chance to get to know their candidates through a series of gatherings. The final forum, set for Thursday, will feature candidates for the Carbon County Commissioner seat. It will feature incumbent Carbon County Commissioner Tony Martines, along with challengers Fuzzy Nance and Paul Riddle.
Carbon girls and boys teams go 1, 2 at region cross country

The Region 12 cross country championship meet was held at the Carbon Country Club on Wednesday. All the schools in the region were represented and when it was all over the Carbon girls behind Rozlyn Stowe and her first place finish grabbed the top spot earning the league championship. The boys team finished the day in second place.
PRICE, UT
Catching up with Carbon County Chamber of Commerce

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a busy month in October they are preparing for their Oct. 20 luncheon and their board meeting set for Nov. 3. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Executive Director, Barbie Haeck to talk about the upcoming events.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
Letter: Burns is off base with LDS Church criticisms

I am getting tired of you featuring guest editorials of Keith Burns that are always very critical of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its leaders in a community where the majority of your readership are members of the Church. He always spews negativity about the Church and its leaders. In his latest one about the Church vs. the world, he takes the stance, apparently, that the leadership of the Church is wrong and hurtful completely ignoring the religious beliefs of the Church that we are indeed in the last days before the Second Coming of Christ and that the world is getting increasingly evil. All I see from him are attacks on the Church and its leaders and I see no guest editorials in your newspaper defending our religious liberty to believe what we believe.
PROVO, UT
Girl is recovering after being struck by SUV in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 12-year-old girl is recovering after being struck by a SUV Tuesday night in Spanish Fork. According to Lt. Brandon Anderson with the Spanish Fork Police, the girl was riding her roller blades, and was wearing her helmet and knee pads at the time of the incident. Additionally, Anderson says the incident happened in the area of 100 S. Spanish Fork Drive at 6:30 p.m.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Carbon ends season with loss to Richfield falls to No. 8 in RPI

The Lady Dinos had one more shot at the Richfield Wildcats in the regular season on Tuesday night in Price. The previous meeting between the two in Richfield came down to a fifth set with the Wildcats taking the win, this match would end the same way as Richfield claimed a 3-2 victory. The loss put the Dinos in the No. 8 spot in the final RPI rankings that were released Wednesday morning along with the bracket for the 3A State Championships which will begin this weekend.
RICHFIELD, UT
Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults

PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
PAYSON, UT

