New York City, NY

Yolanda Hadid Gets Chicly Cozy in Cashmere Jumpsuit & Pointy Ankle Boots at the 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards

By Amina Ayoud
 3 days ago
Yolanda Hadid attended the 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards, hosted by God’s Love We Deliver and Michael Kors at The Glasshouse in New York City. The television star arrived at the event dressed down in neutral colors.

The mom of models, who attended the event alongside her daughter Bella, wore a tan turtleneck jumpsuit from Michael Kors ‘ fall 2022 collection. The piece was made of soft cashmere-blend fabric. Hadid added a belt in the middle to change the silhouette. The Dutch model shrugged on a tan collared coat which she wore over one shoulder and accessorized her look with golden hoops.

Keeping it monochromatic, Hadid’s footwear was another neutral addition to her ensemble, the leather ankle boot style consisting of substantial chunky block heels, sharp pointed toes, and triangular high frontal pieces. Her footwear, although slightly unconventional in shape, is based upon a classic closet staple.

Ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy, and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots, and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Beside her, Bella sported a champagne-colored Michael Kors long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline and a cascading a-line skirt. The Swarovski ambassador gilded gladiator-style sandal heels secured in place with thin crisscrossing straps that climbed her calves.

The Golden Heart Awards annually celebrate and raise funds for charity God’s Love We Deliver, in partnership with Michael Kors. The 2022 gala, held at the Glasshouse in New York City and hosted by Billy Porter, honored Jessica Alba, Huma Abedin, Bella Hadid and Karen Pearl. The evening featured a dinner, live auction and performance by Lea Michele. Its guest list was equally star-studded, including Nicky Hilton, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Ari Parker and Ladies Eliza and Amelia Spencer in attendance.

