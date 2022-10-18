ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

‘Journey to the East’: NYC Winter Lantern Festival celebrates opening night

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Chinese tradition of lantern-making is an elaborate, generational practice that has existed for thousands of years — each celebration signifying a wish for a better and brighter future, the optimistic lights and colors representing the gift of wealth, prosperity and more. And as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival kicked off on Friday, Oct. 21, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park with hundreds of colorful displays, Staten Islanders were issued a very honorable invitation to share in this revered ritual.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival opens on Staten Island Friday: Your guide to this season’s magical display

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Friday evening, the NYC Winter Lantern Festival will open on Staten Island, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park with its colorful displays. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, “Journey to the East,’’ will feature over 10,000 handmade Chinese lanterns...
Take a walk to help Seamen’s Society kids

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Seamen’s Society for Children and Families, a nonprofit organization based in St. George, will hold a Family Fun Walk on Oct. 30 in Clove Lakes Park. Registration will open at 10:30 a.m. with refreshments, music, pumpkin painting and a photo booth, followed by a magic show at 11 a.m. The walk kicks off at 12:30 p.m., and an Egger’s ice cream cart will be available at 1 p.m.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Princess Anne meets National Lighthouse Museum supporters at the View at Battery Park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In this week’s Best Dressed photo gallery, featured are pictures from Princess Anne’s visit to our beautiful Staten Island on Oct. 4, 2022. The Princess Royal’s visit to Staten Island came nearly 65 years to the day that her late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, toured the borough.
‘I learned to just go for my dreams,’ Staten Islander launches 2 businesses in less than 1 year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Port Richmond resident Caileen Gonzalez, 28, never thought she’d have the bandwidth to launch two totally unrelated businesses in less than a year. Since she was a kid, Gonzalez wanted to be her own boss. After earning degrees in education and math from St. Joseph’s College, Brooklyn, she quickly learned working in a school wasn’t the career path she wanted to pursue. After the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic heightened the need for personal tutoring, Gonzalez launched Tiny To Tall Tutoring & Test Prep LLC in September 2020, which offers tutoring for all age groups, from age 3 to college students.
Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
‘Climate change anxiety’: A decade later, Hurricane Sandy’s lasting impact on Staten Island students

Editor’s note: This is the second story in a series marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, which wrought havoc on Staten Island on Oct. 29, 2012. Taking the lives of 24 Staten Islanders, the ferocious storm destroyed everything in its path. In this series, we will remember those who perished, analyze rebuilding and resiliency efforts, and look toward the future.
Wagner College Theatre’s Stage One opens ‘Goblin Market’ on Oct. 20

STATEN. ISLAND, N.Y. — Just in time for spooky season, Wagner College Theatre will be mounting ‘Goblin Market’ on their Stage One on Oct. 20, 21, and 22, 2022. Written by Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon and adapted from the Poem by Christina Rossetti, the play follows Victorian sisters Laura and Lizzie as they return to their childhood nursery to relive the haunting memories of their youth.
Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain

Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
