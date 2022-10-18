Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Funeral parlors: From the country’s first to the oldest on Staten Island | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The funeral industry emerged after the Civil War when the embalming process became more widely used and accepted by the general public. Before the mid-19th century, the dead were often shown in the family home in the “parlor,” thus the term “funeral parlor,” which is still used today.
Staten Island Business Outreach Center to honor 6 community leaders at annual Women’s Empowerment Breakfast
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Business Outreach Center (SIBOC) will host its Women’s Empowerment Breakfast on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at LiGreci’s Staaten and will honor six outstanding women. The event had previously been scheduled for March 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Journey to the East’: NYC Winter Lantern Festival celebrates opening night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Chinese tradition of lantern-making is an elaborate, generational practice that has existed for thousands of years — each celebration signifying a wish for a better and brighter future, the optimistic lights and colors representing the gift of wealth, prosperity and more. And as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival kicked off on Friday, Oct. 21, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park with hundreds of colorful displays, Staten Islanders were issued a very honorable invitation to share in this revered ritual.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival opens on Staten Island Friday: Your guide to this season’s magical display
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Friday evening, the NYC Winter Lantern Festival will open on Staten Island, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park with its colorful displays. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, “Journey to the East,’’ will feature over 10,000 handmade Chinese lanterns...
Take a walk to help Seamen’s Society kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Seamen’s Society for Children and Families, a nonprofit organization based in St. George, will hold a Family Fun Walk on Oct. 30 in Clove Lakes Park. Registration will open at 10:30 a.m. with refreshments, music, pumpkin painting and a photo booth, followed by a magic show at 11 a.m. The walk kicks off at 12:30 p.m., and an Egger’s ice cream cart will be available at 1 p.m.
They laughed and they played, they ate and they drank at the St. George Theatre ‘Laughs on the Links’ outing. [Oh . . . they raised money, too.]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s hard to improve on perfection. But they did it anyway!. The St. George Theatre’s sixth annual “Laughs on the Links” Golf, Tennis & Bocce Outing played out to a record-breaking number of sports aficionados Monday at the Richmond County Country Club.
Pumpkin picking on Staten Island with food, drink and family in the spotlight
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — How do you mend a jack-o’-lantern? Catholic Charities would say with a pumpkin patch — the borough’s most populated for the 2022 season — at Mount Loretto’s Fall Festival in Pleasant Plains this weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday,...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Princess Anne meets National Lighthouse Museum supporters at the View at Battery Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In this week’s Best Dressed photo gallery, featured are pictures from Princess Anne’s visit to our beautiful Staten Island on Oct. 4, 2022. The Princess Royal’s visit to Staten Island came nearly 65 years to the day that her late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, toured the borough.
Here’s how this new Staten Island charter school is helping students become global citizens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island community recently recognized the opening of a new charter school on the East Shore with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating the school’s mission to provide a “great education to diverse kids.”. The Staten Island Hebrew Public Charter School opened for the...
‘I learned to just go for my dreams,’ Staten Islander launches 2 businesses in less than 1 year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Port Richmond resident Caileen Gonzalez, 28, never thought she’d have the bandwidth to launch two totally unrelated businesses in less than a year. Since she was a kid, Gonzalez wanted to be her own boss. After earning degrees in education and math from St. Joseph’s College, Brooklyn, she quickly learned working in a school wasn’t the career path she wanted to pursue. After the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic heightened the need for personal tutoring, Gonzalez launched Tiny To Tall Tutoring & Test Prep LLC in September 2020, which offers tutoring for all age groups, from age 3 to college students.
NYC buildings to be lit purple Thursday night for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams announced that City Hall, municipal buildings and iconic sites around New York City will be lit in purple Thursday night in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in conjunction with the ninth anniversary of “NYC Go Purple Day.”. In addition to...
Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
‘Climate change anxiety’: A decade later, Hurricane Sandy’s lasting impact on Staten Island students
Editor’s note: This is the second story in a series marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, which wrought havoc on Staten Island on Oct. 29, 2012. Taking the lives of 24 Staten Islanders, the ferocious storm destroyed everything in its path. In this series, we will remember those who perished, analyze rebuilding and resiliency efforts, and look toward the future.
NYC working to make Diwali a public school holiday by 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is working to make Diwali — a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs — a public school holiday in the city Department of Education (DOE) calendar by next school year. During...
Wagner College Theatre’s Stage One opens ‘Goblin Market’ on Oct. 20
STATEN. ISLAND, N.Y. — Just in time for spooky season, Wagner College Theatre will be mounting ‘Goblin Market’ on their Stage One on Oct. 20, 21, and 22, 2022. Written by Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon and adapted from the Poem by Christina Rossetti, the play follows Victorian sisters Laura and Lizzie as they return to their childhood nursery to relive the haunting memories of their youth.
St. John’s University allocates $1M to endowed scholarship fund for Staten Island students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — St. John’s University has allocated $1 million toward an endowed scholarship fund to help support future students from Staten Island who enroll at the school’s Queens location after the campus on Grymes Hill ceases operations at the conclusion of the spring 2024 semester.
Caesars Palace Times Square? It’s a possibility if developers get their way
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City might soon have some Las Vegas flavor, if developers get their way. SL Green Realty Corp. and Caesars Entertainment recently announced a proposal that would redevelop 1515 Broadway in Times Square into a vast entertainment, gambling and gaming space. “Caesars Palace Times...
FDNY and Snug Harbor reopen 9/11 Tribute and Educational Center so we’ll never forget
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island 9/11 Tribute and Educational Center is now officially reopened. It had been closed due to the combined impacts of the pandemic and staffing. “In the months following the 9/11 attacks it became clear to me that preserving the stories, memories, and tangible...
NYC Winter Lantern Festival on Staten Island: Here’s how to score discounted tickets early
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Beginning Friday, the NYC Winter Lantern Festival will illuminate a new Staten Island venue this year with its colorful lantern displays and brilliant tunnels. And, for a short time, discounted tickets are available to the annual event, to be held this year for the first...
