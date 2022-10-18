Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
theadvocate.com
Bayou Lafourche's rebirth takes 'transformative' step as work begins on new pump station
A long-delayed pump station considered the linchpin for a series of Bayou Lafourche and coastal restoration projects broke ground in Donaldsonville on Friday. The event marked the start of construction for the $96 million station, a project that caps a larger $220 million effort to reconnect the Mississippi River to the 106-mile-long bayou, which flows from Donaldsonville and empties into the Gulf of Mexico at Port Fourchon.
Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche
The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
theadvocate.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
Making a Change: Lafayette Consolidated Government Picks New Garbage and Recycling Provider
A local company has been selected to become the new garbage and recycling provider for the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish. Five waste service providers submitted proposals earlier this year to replace Republic Services. For the first time in 15 years, Lafayette Consolidated Government utilized this public bid process to pick a new waste service provider - Acadiana Waste Services (AWS).
LCG picks new trash company
Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) has been selected to take over solid waste and recycling collection services on November 1, 2023.
theadvocate.com
Why did this prominent Metairie Race Course painting disappear? Curious Louisiana finds out.
The oval is still there, but the Metairie Race Course isn't. Neither is the painting that immortalized the days when horse races were the sport of the day in Metairie. Perhaps the the most famous of those races, an 1852 contest between the race horses Lexington and Lecomte, would result in the renaming of a Louisiana town.
NOLA.com
A soaring foyer and a saltwater pool mix for luxe living in a $1.9M Belle Chasse home
A blend of traditional and contemporary styles melds well in this stately home in Belle Chasse's Parks of Plaquemines gated subdivision. Completed in 2019 for a parade of homes, it features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 5,200 square feet on an almost half-acre lot. The home, at 326...
theadvocate.com
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
wbrz.com
Mississippi River levels at 10-year low in Baton Rouge, bringing problems and opportunities
BATON ROUGE - The historically low Mississippi River levels in Baton Rouge have brought residents some entertainment. The receding water uncovering a 19th century shipwreck, that has people flocking to the levee downtown for a glimpse of history and allowing for some much needed inspections to be done on the USS Kidd.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana’s hearing on an abortion exception this week: What you need to know
The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an additional exception to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The state first said it would move to add another exception to the list in August after a Baton Rouge woman was denied the abortion of a fetus without a skull. But the process of adding an exception is lengthy, and officials originally said it likely would not be added before December or January.
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
Louisiana is full of historical sites, from run-down barns of long-forgotten farms to the beautiful buildings on the National Registry of Historic Places. A pair of filmmakers have taken their kayaks and a drone to the remnants of what was once a military fort, built to protect New Orleans from another military attack.
theadvocate.com
On top of high fees, Lafayette officials add more barriers to viewing public records
Reporters now face more barriers to access public records, on top of new fees the Josh Guillory administration rolled out targeting the press in Lafayette. While a legal challenge and council action crawl forward, the barriers stand. And other public officials are following similar playbooks. In September, Lafayette Consolidated Government...
WDSU
New casino and Esplanade Mall renovation set to boost Kenner economy
KENNER, La. — The ceremonial groundbreaking for the new on-land Treasure Coast Casino on the Kenner lakefront took place Tuesday morning. The $100 million project is set to improve the revenue the city gets from the casino which will help them fund infrastructure improvements and fund their police department.
Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck
Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 20, 2022, soon before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Raceland, Louisiana. Alexis Crimiel, 19, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the crash.
theadvocate.com
New garbage, recycling provider selected for Lafayette Parish
Acadiana Waste Services has been selected from five applicants to provide garbage service to residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2028. The Lafayette company will replace Republic Services, which has the current contract through Oct. 31, 2023....
theadvocate.com
Wurst Biergarten owner accused of taking employee tips in Department of Labor complaint
Two former employees of The Wurst Biergarten have accused the business's owner of pocketing a portion of his bartenders' tips. Christian Colton, who worked at the downtown bar for about nine weeks, said he filed a complaint over the business practice with the United States Department of Labor. "I'm not...
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
