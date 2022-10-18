ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Bayou Lafourche's rebirth takes 'transformative' step as work begins on new pump station

A long-delayed pump station considered the linchpin for a series of Bayou Lafourche and coastal restoration projects broke ground in Donaldsonville on Friday. The event marked the start of construction for the $96 million station, a project that caps a larger $220 million effort to reconnect the Mississippi River to the 106-mile-long bayou, which flows from Donaldsonville and empties into the Gulf of Mexico at Port Fourchon.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns

South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Making a Change: Lafayette Consolidated Government Picks New Garbage and Recycling Provider

A local company has been selected to become the new garbage and recycling provider for the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish. Five waste service providers submitted proposals earlier this year to replace Republic Services. For the first time in 15 years, Lafayette Consolidated Government utilized this public bid process to pick a new waste service provider - Acadiana Waste Services (AWS).
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures

On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana’s hearing on an abortion exception this week: What you need to know

The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an additional exception to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The state first said it would move to add another exception to the list in August after a Baton Rouge woman was denied the abortion of a fetus without a skull. But the process of adding an exception is lengthy, and officials originally said it likely would not be added before December or January.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New casino and Esplanade Mall renovation set to boost Kenner economy

KENNER, La. — The ceremonial groundbreaking for the new on-land Treasure Coast Casino on the Kenner lakefront took place Tuesday morning. The $100 million project is set to improve the revenue the city gets from the casino which will help them fund infrastructure improvements and fund their police department.
KENNER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck

Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 20, 2022, soon before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Raceland, Louisiana. Alexis Crimiel, 19, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
theadvocate.com

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

