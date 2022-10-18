ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Two Cars Crash into the Side of a House in Sheboygan

Two vehicles involved in a crash in Sheboygan ended up hitting the side of a house Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at the intersection of 13th and Martin Streets at around 5:40 p.m. Officers were called to the scene and determined that a vehicle was attempting to make a left-hand...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Woman Kidnapped, Shot-At In Downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police say a woman wasn’t hurt despite being abducted and shot at. It happened yesterday afternoon near 6th and Vliet. Police say a man abducted a woman, but she escaped. As she was running away, officers say the man shot at her. He was arrested, and she wasn’t...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Person Of Interest Arrested In Murder Of Milwaukee 12-Year-Old

There is a person of interest in custody for last week’s murder of a 12-year-old Milwaukee girl. Milwaukee Police are not naming the person they arrested, or how they are tied to the case. Investigators are clear that the person has not yet been charged. 12-old Olivia Schultz’s family...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Begins Defense

Darrell Brooks Jr. says there are two sides to every story. He cried yesterday as he began his defense in the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial. Brooks is acting as his own lawyer in the trial, and started his day yesterday by calling two witnesses. Brooks is facing life in prison...
WAUKESHA, WI
Fond du Lac Man Sentenced for 2021 Murder

The man responsible for the killing of David Posey last year has been sentenced. Denell Logan was previously convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and was sentenced to spend 35 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Officers were called that early February morning to the area...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Roncalli And Kiel Compete For Regional Soccer Crown Today

#9 seed Roncalli will seek a Regional championship in Boys Soccer this afternoon at the top-seeded co-op of Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran. The match starts at 1:00 p.m. Then tonight, Kiel, holding the #3 seed tangles with #6 St. Mary Catholic in a 7:00 p.m. start at Fifrick Field.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

