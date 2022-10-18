PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Diego Padres pitchers Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea had outings they’d quickly like to forget. Clevinger, San Diego’s starter, didn’t record an out while facing four batters in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Manaea was tagged for the loss after giving up five runs in 1 1/3 inning as the Padres fell to Philadelphia 10-6 Saturday, putting them in a 3-1 deficit.

