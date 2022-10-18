Read full article on original website
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yanks delayed by rain threat
NEW YORK — (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees will not start on time Sunday night because of the threat of rain. Major League Baseball announced the impending...
Pads pitchers Clevinger, Manaea tagged by Phils in NLCS loss
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Diego Padres pitchers Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea had outings they’d quickly like to forget. Clevinger, San Diego’s starter, didn’t record an out while facing four batters in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Manaea was tagged for the loss after giving up five runs in 1 1/3 inning as the Padres fell to Philadelphia 10-6 Saturday, putting them in a 3-1 deficit.
Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead
NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros aren’t just beating the Yankees, they’re chomping them up. And now Dusty Baker’s team is on the verge of an astonishing four-game sweep. Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped...
Astros star Jose Altuve ends 0-for-25 postseason skid
NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Altuve finally got that first one. The Houston Astros' star second baseman doubled Saturday for his only hit in 28 postseason at-bats this year, ending the longest slump of his stellar career at 0 for 25.
Defending-champion NYCFC scores early, defeats Montreal 3-1
MONTREAL (AP) — Maximiliano Moralez and Héber scored goals in the first half and defending champion New York City FC went on to defeat CF Montreal 3-1 on Sunday in an Eastern Conference semifinal of the MLS Cup Playoffs. No. 3-seed NYCFC advances to the conference finals against...
Hail to the who? Tanya Snyder drops Commanders for old name
Under investigation and under scrutiny like never before, team owner Daniel Snyder was nowhere to be seen at the rally that preceded the Washington Commanders' "homecoming" game, a 23-21 win over Green Bay
