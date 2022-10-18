ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pads pitchers Clevinger, Manaea tagged by Phils in NLCS loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Diego Padres pitchers Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea had outings they’d quickly like to forget. Clevinger, San Diego’s starter, didn’t record an out while facing four batters in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Manaea was tagged for the loss after giving up five runs in 1 1/3 inning as the Padres fell to Philadelphia 10-6 Saturday, putting them in a 3-1 deficit.
Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros aren’t just beating the Yankees, they’re chomping them up. And now Dusty Baker’s team is on the verge of an astonishing four-game sweep. Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped...
Astros star Jose Altuve ends 0-for-25 postseason skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Altuve finally got that first one. The Houston Astros' star second baseman doubled Saturday for his only hit in 28 postseason at-bats this year, ending the longest slump of his stellar career at 0 for 25.
Defending-champion NYCFC scores early, defeats Montreal 3-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Maximiliano Moralez and Héber scored goals in the first half and defending champion New York City FC went on to defeat CF Montreal 3-1 on Sunday in an Eastern Conference semifinal of the MLS Cup Playoffs. No. 3-seed NYCFC advances to the conference finals against...
