A stylish 1959 home that looks like something right of the set of Mad Men has hit the market in the north-of-San Antonio suburb of Grey Forest. Listed for $1.4 million, the one-bedroom, one-bath property features the clean right angles, natural light and sleek interior design that scream "Mid-Century Modern." That may be because, according to its listing, it was designed by a Milton Ryan, a protege of Frank Lloyd Wright, considered a dean of that distinctive design school.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO