ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale

A stylish 1959 home that looks like something right of the set of Mad Men has hit the market in the north-of-San Antonio suburb of Grey Forest. Listed for $1.4 million, the one-bedroom, one-bath property features the clean right angles, natural light and sleek interior design that scream "Mid-Century Modern." That may be because, according to its listing, it was designed by a Milton Ryan, a protege of Frank Lloyd Wright, considered a dean of that distinctive design school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy