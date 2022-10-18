Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL Schedules Come Together for Sports Equinox
NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL schedules come together for sports equinox originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It may not be a traditional sports holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, but Thursday will be a mix of all three for fans. Oct. 20 is one of the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Philadelphia Union Beats FC Cincinnati 1-0 to Advance to 2022 MLS Conference Finals
Union beats Cincinnati to advance to MLS Conference Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Leon Flach is the new hero for the Philadelphia Union. The 21-year-old scored the Union’s lone goal as they eliminated FC Cincinnati with a 1-0 win in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tom Brady Compares Leaving Family for Football Season to a Military Deployment
Tom Brady is comparing the work he does while wearing an NFL uniform to another career in uniform. The NFL quarterback said starting every new football season is like being deployed as a military service member. “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Stars, NHL Unveil Retro Reverse Jerseys for 2022
The NHL unveiled the latest adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jerseys for all 32 teams on Thursday. In a statement, the NHL said they and adidas worked with the teams to design the Reverse Retro jerseys "that call back to unique historic moments in each club’s history." The 2022 edition...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Who Is Bibigo, the Latest Los Angeles Lakers Jersey Sponsor Company?
Who is Bibigo, the latest Los Angeles Lakers jersey sponsor company? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 2022-23 NBA season is currently underway. Most teams have already played their first games and are ready to fight their way through the season to possibly hoist that shiny Larry O'Brien trophy next summer.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prescott Says He's Ready to Start, Was ‘Full Go' With ‘No Limitations' at Practice Thursday
Dak Prescott will be "in the lead chair as far as reps" for practice in the latest sign that the star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys will return from injury Sunday against Detroit. Head coach Mike McCarthy left little doubt about the end of Prescott's five-game absence because of a...
Comments / 0