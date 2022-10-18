ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL Schedules Come Together for Sports Equinox

NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL schedules come together for sports equinox originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It may not be a traditional sports holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, but Thursday will be a mix of all three for fans. Oct. 20 is one of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Stars, NHL Unveil Retro Reverse Jerseys for 2022

The NHL unveiled the latest adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jerseys for all 32 teams on Thursday. In a statement, the NHL said they and adidas worked with the teams to design the Reverse Retro jerseys "that call back to unique historic moments in each club’s history." The 2022 edition...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Who Is Bibigo, the Latest Los Angeles Lakers Jersey Sponsor Company?

Who is Bibigo, the latest Los Angeles Lakers jersey sponsor company? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 2022-23 NBA season is currently underway. Most teams have already played their first games and are ready to fight their way through the season to possibly hoist that shiny Larry O'Brien trophy next summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA

