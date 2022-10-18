Is Just Sad Scary 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢why why young footbowl player Is gone 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Devil people evil hate why why ???????????? RIP Champion 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Oh LORD am lost of words 😔 but In prayers I find words in you JESUS praying for he's parents praying for he's loves one's he keep the closes to he's heart JESUS we don't understand and even still ask why ??? I pray that he's journey is now rested in heaven with you , I don't longer seek football but praying still for a team I enjoy seeing ,am more a Christian freak, I love you JESUS and may all he's family has gotten the comfort in you knowing he's with you I pray dearly for he's parents who won't hear he's voice or calls even a visits from thier son may they rember he love & laughter he ingaged with them in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN 🕊✝️🕊
💔💔😞🙏🏽🙏🏽condolences to his family,so many dying behind people with trigger happy fingers, never to think about the same pain you will indoor one day to a friend, family member or a child of your own because of selfish mindset and bad behavior, I pray god heal the world
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
I-Team: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson busted for speeding 97 mph on turnpike
See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Crash Husband Patrick's "Business Trip" in Sideline Photos
No ‘Scandal’ Here! All About Kerry Washington’s Husband, Football Player-Turned-Actor Nnamdi Asomugha
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Former Green Bay Packers Cornerback Shot and Killed
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman, ESPN News
NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Crushing Injury News
Longtime NBA Referee Tony Brown Dies at 55
College football player dies suddenly at 18, school announces
Deshaun Watson was busted for driving nearly 100 mph
Charley Trippi, Who Was NFL's Oldest Living Pro Football Hall Of Famer, Dead At 100
Two Struggling Teams in Thursday NFL Matchup
The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #6
NFL World Reacts To The Easiest Schedule Rankings
E! News
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 133