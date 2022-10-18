Read full article on original website
Meri Brown
5d ago
Be Careful who you Dems vote for. She is plugged into the Rich "Screw the Poor for Profit" group.Remember, she lost her Superior Court Seat by he Associations of he Preferred Friends.Only the Rich.
9
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Trump Arrives for Texas Rally Under Pressure
Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Texas for a rally on Saturday night as he faces growing legal pressure—just one day after the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot subpoenaed the embattled ex-president. Trump will speak in Robstown to support his endorsed candidates in the Lone...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Biden slammed for 'scary' long pause when asked if first lady supports 2024 run: 'Keeps getting worse'
President Biden gave a long pause when asked in an interview whether the first lady supports him seeking a second term in 2024 when he will turn 82 years old.
Did Anyone Win Powerball's $580M Jackpot on Saturday? Results Revealed
The Powerball numbers in the October 22 drawing were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2X.
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Lauren Boebert Calls Women 'Lesser Vessel', Sparks Anger
Representative Lauren Boebert's comments were blasted by Democratic rival Adam Frisch and Blink 182 star Tom Delonge.
Trump-Appointed Judges Once Again Rule Against Ally of Former President
The court panel, which includes Judges Kevin Newsom and Britt Grant, say Lindsay Graham must testify before a grand jury in Georgia.
WRAL
Fact check: Beasley says Budd opposed a combined $32M for North Carolina police over 'four separate occasions'
The Democratic candidate for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat says her Republican opponent doesn’t follow through on promises to support the police. Cheri Beasley, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd for the seat that will soon be vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr. In a debate hosted by Spectrum News on Oct. 7, Budd accused Beasley of being soft on crime.
Video of Joe Biden Exiting Stage Wrong Way Viewed Over 500k Times
Social media users took to mocking President Biden and remarked he had suffered similar blunders in the past.
Why Donald Trump Is Heading to Robstown, Texas for Rally
Trump is due to hold a rally in Robstown on Saturday night, as the Republicans hope for midterm breakthroughs in southern Texas.
Biden's Approval Plummets by Double Digits Among Democrats as Midterm Nears
The president also saw his approval rating decline with independents by 18 points over the past week.
Dem in key Senate race said it's 'troubling' GOP wants to prevent gender-affirming surgeries for trans youth
North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley previously said there is "something deeply troubling" about efforts from Republicans to limit "the ability of trans youth to have gender-affirming surgeries." Beasley's remarks came during a November 2021 Democratic Senate candidate forum put on by the LGBTQ+ Democrats of North Carolina. "Trans...
Eric Trump Tells Donald to Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee: 'Make Popcorn'
Eric Trump has suggested that his father, former President Donald Trump, should testify before the House of Representatives' Select Committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot. Trump made the remarks at the "ReAwaken America" rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania on Friday where he also briefly called his father and had him address...
Democrat Mary Peltola Endorsed by Allies of Alaska's Former GOP Congressman
Allies of late Representative Don Young, an Alaska Republican, wrote a letter of support on Friday to fully endorse Democratic Representative Mary Peltola for her reelection campaign for the state's at-large U.S. House seat. "We know that she is the right choice to advance the interests of all Alaskans in...
Latinos Tired of Being GOP's 'Political Piñatas' but Dems 'a Decade Behind'
Hispanic Americans are the fastest-growing racial and ethnic group in the U.S. electorate since the last midterm elections.
Why a Former Aide to Sen. Patty Murray is Endorsing Her Republican Challenger
Pam Norick was national security adviser to Sen. Patty Murray. Now, she's endorsing Murray's Republican opponent, Tiffany Smiley.
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
