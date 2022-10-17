Read full article on original website
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Maryland Terrapins
Head coach: Kevin Willard (first season) 2021-22 record: 15-17 (7-13) Players returning: Julian Reese, Donta Scott, Hakim Hart, Pavlo Dziuba, Ian Martinez, Ike Cornish, Arnaud Revaz. Players departed: Eric Ayala, Marcus Dockery (Howard), Qudus Wahab (Georgetown) Key additions: Jahmir Young (Charlotte), Donald Carey (Georgetown), Jahari Long (Seton Hall), Patrick Emilien...
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball media day notebook
The official start of the Kevin Willard era is just 18 days away, and the new energy around the program is exuberant. Thursday marked the program’s official media day, where Willard gave an opening press conference, and players and assistant coaches were made available. As the page starts to...
pressboxonline.com
Restoration Hardwood: Kevin Willard On His Vision For The Terps
When he took the job in March, Kevin Willard became just the fifth full-time men’s basketball head coach at Maryland since the 1969-70 season. In several ways, Willard enters a complicated situation at Maryland. The school is now more than 20 years removed from not only its only national championship but also its last trip to even an Elite Eight, and fan interest in the program has waned in recent years.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: After visit, highly regarded guard "can see myself there"
Late last week, the Terps welcomed 2024 Mt. Zion Prep guard Malachi Palmer to campus for an unofficial visit. Palmer, who ranks as the No. 55 prospect in the 247Sport 2024.
Crofton High School’s football team forfeited 7 football games over two seasons
The team will forfeit five varsity and two junior varsity football games over two seasons due to the participation of players deemed to be ineligible.
Fumble: Washington Commanders say ‘bank error’ caused raffle winner’s check to bounce
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Football can be a game of funny bounces, but one Washington Commanders fan was not laughing after the check he received for winning a raffle during the team’s season opener bounced. Commanders officials were red-faced after a check for $14,822 paid to Drew Shipley for...
WJLA
DCPS denies high school football player's appeal to play, says 2.03 GPA 'not relevant'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — After a weeks-long ordeal, D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) denied an appeal of eligibility for a D.C. high school quarterback to play football at Eastern High School, the district said in a letter Tuesday. DCPS' policy requires student-athletes to have at least a 2.0 GPA on...
Wbaltv.com
National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996
National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
mocoshow.com
“Top 10 Colleges and Universities in Maryland” According to Recent Study
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities. WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. Below you’ll see the “Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Maryland” (does not include community colleges):
'Things are definitely changing': Citizens react to new dispensary in Annapolis
Panacea, located on Defense Highway near the Annapolis Mall, is now the second dispensary in Annapolis.
baltimorepositive.com
Getting ready for a new downtown arena and entertainment venue in Baltimore
The former Baltimore Civic Center that became The Baltimore Arena that became First Mariner and then Royal Farms Arena changed names but never could shake its image or, simply, just what it was: an old building that was outdated the day it opened in 1961. That’s about to change. Let our Chief Digital Officer Mike Rosenfeld tell you what he learned recently on a trip to Austin, Texas.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Native and Lead Guitarist of Hootie and The Blowfish, Mark Bryan, Will Perform With His Band “The Screaming Trojans” (Nod to Seneca Valley and Gaithersburg) in Frederick This Saturday
Half of Hootie and The Blowfish, Mark Bryan and Dean Felber, are graduates of Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. Mark Bryan, lead guitarist of Hootie and The Blowfish, will be returning to Maryland for a show at The Weinberg Center in nearby Frederick. His band, “The Screaming Trojans” is a nod to the high schools the group attended. “I’m a Seneca Valley Screaming Eagle and a couple of my best buddies are Gaithersburg Trojans, so we mixed the two mascot names.” Bryan told WTOP in a recent interview.
whatsupmag.com
Maryland Oncology Hematology Annapolis
The physicians and staff at Maryland Oncology Hematology Annapolis have been serving patients in the local community for over 30 years. We have a state-of-the-art facility providing comprehensive cancer and hematology care close to home. We also offer access to cutting edge clinical trials and genetic counseling in the community. Our on-site laboratory and infusion center provides the utmost convenience for our patients. In addition to infusions for the treatment of cancer, we also offer intravenous infusions for non-cancer diagnoses.
rockvillenights.com
Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has picked up a major endorsement in his quest to be the next comptroller of Maryland. The Washington Post endorsed Glassman, the only Republican they have endorsed in a statewide Maryland race in the November election. The Post Editorial Board cited two major reasons they...
Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
tvnewscheck.com
Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch
Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
New, Wider Potomac Nice Bridge Opens Months Early
The $463 million Nice Bridge replacement over the Potomac River is officially open, as droves of weekend drivers have been excited to discover. Officially called the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, it spans US 301 between Charles County, Md. and King George County, Va.
Lierman supporters push back as Washington Post calls Glassman a ‘traditional Republican’
Lierman favored in race, but Glassman receives endorsement he says represents a ‘great boost’ for his campaign. The post Lierman supporters push back as Washington Post calls Glassman a ‘traditional Republican’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Catholic High School In Hyattsville Locked Down, Police On Scene (DEVELOPING)
A Maryland Catholic high school was placed into lockdown on Monday afternoon, according to police in Prince George's County. The Hyattsville Police Department issued an alert at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, advising that the DeMatha Catholic High School on Madison Street has been placed into its lockdown protocol.
