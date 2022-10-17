When he took the job in March, Kevin Willard became just the fifth full-time men’s basketball head coach at Maryland since the 1969-70 season. In several ways, Willard enters a complicated situation at Maryland. The school is now more than 20 years removed from not only its only national championship but also its last trip to even an Elite Eight, and fan interest in the program has waned in recent years.

