College Park, MD

landgrantholyland.com

Big Ten men's basketball team previews: Maryland Terrapins

Head coach: Kevin Willard (first season) 2021-22 record: 15-17 (7-13) Players returning: Julian Reese, Donta Scott, Hakim Hart, Pavlo Dziuba, Ian Martinez, Ike Cornish, Arnaud Revaz. Players departed: Eric Ayala, Marcus Dockery (Howard), Qudus Wahab (Georgetown) Key additions: Jahmir Young (Charlotte), Donald Carey (Georgetown), Jahari Long (Seton Hall), Patrick Emilien...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland men's basketball media day notebook

The official start of the Kevin Willard era is just 18 days away, and the new energy around the program is exuberant. Thursday marked the program’s official media day, where Willard gave an opening press conference, and players and assistant coaches were made available. As the page starts to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
pressboxonline.com

Restoration Hardwood: Kevin Willard On His Vision For The Terps

When he took the job in March, Kevin Willard became just the fifth full-time men’s basketball head coach at Maryland since the 1969-70 season. In several ways, Willard enters a complicated situation at Maryland. The school is now more than 20 years removed from not only its only national championship but also its last trip to even an Elite Eight, and fan interest in the program has waned in recent years.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996

National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

"Top 10 Colleges and Universities in Maryland" According to Recent Study

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities. WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. Below you’ll see the “Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Maryland” (does not include community colleges):
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Getting ready for a new downtown arena and entertainment venue in Baltimore

The former Baltimore Civic Center that became The Baltimore Arena that became First Mariner and then Royal Farms Arena changed names but never could shake its image or, simply, just what it was: an old building that was outdated the day it opened in 1961. That’s about to change. Let our Chief Digital Officer Mike Rosenfeld tell you what he learned recently on a trip to Austin, Texas.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Native and Lead Guitarist of Hootie and The Blowfish, Mark Bryan, Will Perform With His Band "The Screaming Trojans" (Nod to Seneca Valley and Gaithersburg) in Frederick This Saturday

Half of Hootie and The Blowfish, Mark Bryan and Dean Felber, are graduates of Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. Mark Bryan, lead guitarist of Hootie and The Blowfish, will be returning to Maryland for a show at The Weinberg Center in nearby Frederick. His band, “The Screaming Trojans” is a nod to the high schools the group attended. “I’m a Seneca Valley Screaming Eagle and a couple of my best buddies are Gaithersburg Trojans, so we mixed the two mascot names.” Bryan told WTOP in a recent interview.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
whatsupmag.com

Maryland Oncology Hematology Annapolis

The physicians and staff at Maryland Oncology Hematology Annapolis have been serving patients in the local community for over 30 years. We have a state-of-the-art facility providing comprehensive cancer and hematology care close to home. We also offer access to cutting edge clinical trials and genetic counseling in the community. Our on-site laboratory and infusion center provides the utmost convenience for our patients. In addition to infusions for the treatment of cancer, we also offer intravenous infusions for non-cancer diagnoses.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
rockvillenights.com

Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has picked up a major endorsement in his quest to be the next comptroller of Maryland. The Washington Post endorsed Glassman, the only Republican they have endorsed in a statewide Maryland race in the November election. The Post Editorial Board cited two major reasons they...
MARYLAND STATE
tvnewscheck.com

Nexstar Quietly Starts 'DC News Now' From Scratch

Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
WASHINGTON, DC

