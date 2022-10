CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Will Healy has been fired as the Charlotte football coach after a dismal 1-7 start to the season, sources confirmed on Sunday. The team is 1-7, with the latest 34-15 loss at home on homecoming to FIU (3-4) clearly sealing Healy’s fate. Pete Rossomando has been named the interim […]

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO