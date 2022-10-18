ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Amherst County Fair returns for fun, food and fanfair

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County is back again with its annual fair. ABC13 was there for the first night on Thursday. The fair runs from Thursday through Sunday. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party. Here is what you need to know...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Rustburg Christmas Light Show to take final bow this year

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's the end of an era for a popular Christmas display in Rustburg. This is the final year of the Rustburg Christmas light show. Steve Frazier who runs the show said after more than a decade, he's decided it's time to back away. "As much...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Continue your family traditions with the 2022 Lynchburg Turkey Trot

Family traditions hold a lot of value, and these rare moments should be cherished. Sometimes you can see the impact of a tradition through the smiles on people's faces. Other times you have to pay attention so you don't take these traditions for granted. Make sure you take a moment this holiday season to think about all the ways traditions can enrich your life.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

How you can help 'Shred Out Hunger' across the Southside

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — What does that can of green beans in your kitchen cupboard and a box of 10-year-old bank statements in your attic have in common?. Surprisingly, they can both help feed the hungry in the Dan River Region. Again this year, God’s Storehouse and Commonwealth Document...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Four 'outstanding' Lynchburg students surprised with new bikes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Good news was ahead for some students at Heritage Elementary School as they went to school Thursday. Lynchburg City Schools said students are recommended each quarter "for their achievement in academics, attendance, and citizenship." Jayden, Kaiden, Makenzie and Malaysia were the children chosen this quarter...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Big temperature swings ahead after cold start to week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the first time in a while, we have no frost or freeze warnings in our section of the Commonwealth. Not because it isn’t cold; quite the opposite! Thursday is actually the coldest morning we will see over this rather chilly stretch. But, thanks...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

18-year-old dies after weekend motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An 18-year-old has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash on Saturday which resulted in him being airlifted to UVA in critical condition, the Lynchburg Police Department said. Gavin Alexander Miller of Lynchburg was driving a motorcycle on Graves Mill Road where the accident...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy