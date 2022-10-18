Read full article on original website
Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
Pumpkinfest, various Halloween activities return to Salem to mark the holiday
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — One of fall’s most anticipated events in Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Pumpkinfest, returns on a Friday night this fall. Pumpkinfest at Salem Farmers Market is October 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will once again feature a costume contest and pumpkin giveaway....
Spooky Spots: Immerse yourself in Halloween fun with the Brian Clowdus Experience
ROSELAND, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever been so involved in watching something that you feel like you're a part of it?. That's exactly the kind of experience you'll get at Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland. The Brian Clowdus Experience has returned to Nelson Co this year for an...
Amherst County Fair returns for fun, food and fanfair
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County is back again with its annual fair. ABC13 was there for the first night on Thursday. The fair runs from Thursday through Sunday. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party. Here is what you need to know...
Kicking off the holiday season, Roanoke County's 'Illuminights' set for November opening
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department is ready to kick off the holiday season with a dazzling display. "Illuminights," Explore Park's Winter Walk of Lights will have its opening night on November 19. Tickers for the event go on sale on November...
Rustburg Christmas Light Show to take final bow this year
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's the end of an era for a popular Christmas display in Rustburg. This is the final year of the Rustburg Christmas light show. Steve Frazier who runs the show said after more than a decade, he's decided it's time to back away. "As much...
Continue your family traditions with the 2022 Lynchburg Turkey Trot
Family traditions hold a lot of value, and these rare moments should be cherished. Sometimes you can see the impact of a tradition through the smiles on people's faces. Other times you have to pay attention so you don't take these traditions for granted. Make sure you take a moment this holiday season to think about all the ways traditions can enrich your life.
Paisley Gifts and Stationary Offers Late Night Shopping Experience
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Paisley Gifts and Stationary is getting into the Halloween spirit with cute new items for you to grab! Emily found out about the special opportunity for you to shop their store.
How you can help 'Shred Out Hunger' across the Southside
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — What does that can of green beans in your kitchen cupboard and a box of 10-year-old bank statements in your attic have in common?. Surprisingly, they can both help feed the hungry in the Dan River Region. Again this year, God’s Storehouse and Commonwealth Document...
'Spread the Warmth:' Park View Community Mission, non-profits in need of winter coats
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As the weather cools down and winter approaches, folks in the Hill City will be looking for ways to stay warm. One of the best ways, having a winter jacket. This fall, the Park View Community Mission and other non-profits in the area are in...
Four 'outstanding' Lynchburg students surprised with new bikes
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Good news was ahead for some students at Heritage Elementary School as they went to school Thursday. Lynchburg City Schools said students are recommended each quarter "for their achievement in academics, attendance, and citizenship." Jayden, Kaiden, Makenzie and Malaysia were the children chosen this quarter...
Big temperature swings ahead after cold start to week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the first time in a while, we have no frost or freeze warnings in our section of the Commonwealth. Not because it isn’t cold; quite the opposite! Thursday is actually the coldest morning we will see over this rather chilly stretch. But, thanks...
Cows in the classroom? Roanoke Catholic School to bring 'Mobile Dairy Classroom' to kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Catholic School is bringing cows to the classroom. The school will host the Southland Dairy Farmers Mobile Dairy Classroom for elementary and high school Anatomy and Health students on Monday, October 24. The Mobile Dairy Classroom features an educational milking parlor with a live...
'Devastating to me:' Dance director reacts to armed carjacking outside studio in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — Police are searching for two suspects in an armed carjacking outside of a dance studio in Vinton last night. It was just a normal day of dance classes at Studio 45 in Vinton until, shortly before nine, the phone rang. Ryan Bartley, director and head...
'It's like day to day:' Two families still hotel-hopping after apartments deemed unlivable
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several families in building 828 at the James Crossing apartments are home safe, but others are still in limbo with no home to return to. "It's like day to day or night to night. We don't know from one minute to the next where we're going to lay our head at," tenant Terri Hendricks said.
1 seriously injured, dog dies after fire on Lee Ave. NE in Roanoke: Officials
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke crews responded to a fire that left one seriously injured and a dog dead on late Friday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the blaze was in the 100 block of Lee Avenue NE. They said the fire is extinguished, as of noon. Crews said...
Fire department honors 12-year-old girl who saved family's lives from house fire
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Waking up to fire may not be anyone's preferred wakeup call, but for Aalaysia Canada it meant she could alert her family and save their lives from a house fire. Now the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department is honoring her for those actions. On Monday, Aalaysia...
PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
18-year-old dies after weekend motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An 18-year-old has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash on Saturday which resulted in him being airlifted to UVA in critical condition, the Lynchburg Police Department said. Gavin Alexander Miller of Lynchburg was driving a motorcycle on Graves Mill Road where the accident...
Name your school! Danville Board looking for submissions for new elementary school
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Public Schools wants your input when it comes to naming a new elementary school in the area. This is in preparation for the construction of the new elementary school located at the GLH Johnson Elementary School site, located on Arnett Boulevard, to begin. DPS...
