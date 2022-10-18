Read full article on original website
Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Innovating Returns in the Last-Mile
With the rise of e-commerce shopping comes a spike in returns, a common pain point for consumers and brands alike, but solving the big problems around returns is one of the biggest growth spaces for logistics. Easy-to-use, efficient returns are a catalyst for excellent customer experiences, creating more brand loyalty...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Mobile App Provides Freight, Asset Tracking for TL, LTL Markets
Radaro and NorthStar Digital Solutions partnered to develop FR8Focus, a new mobile application that provides real-time digitization of freight and asset tracking for North American carriers. “Working with a large LTL provider over these past two years allowed us to co-create a solution that has solved many of the current...
monitordaily.com
The Technology & Partnership Sparking Innovation in Finance
Change is afoot in the equipment finance industry. From embedded finance to fintech expansion and intrapreneurship, innovation begins with curiosity. In this Monitor exclusive, Susan Carol explores the industry’s next chapter with several leaders who are sparking its evolution. Embedded finance with shared predictive data and machine learning is...
salestechstar.com
Peapod Digital Labs to Expand Partnerships and Bring Media Network for Ahold Delhaize USA Brands In-House, Readying for Growth
AD Retail Media will create simplified, measurable way to engage omnichannel customers at largest grocery retail group on East Coast. Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, e-commerce and commercial company of Ahold Delhaize USA, announced plans to grow its media network – AD Retail Media – by building an end-to-end, in-house retail media business. AD Retail Media will harness Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ market presence and close customer connections to help consumer packaged goods (CPG) partners meaningfully engage a significant East Coast omnichannel customer base. Together, the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA operate more than 2,000 stores, process more than 23 million transactions per week, have nearly 24 million active loyalty card users and total more than $51 billion in annual sales.
mytotalretail.com
Circle K, Leading Cannabis Brand Announce Partnership
Circle K, a Canada-based convenience store and gas station operator, announced it was partnering with Green Thumb, a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company, to sell its products at a handful of Circle K locations next year. About 10 "RISE Express"-branded dispensaries will open adjacent to Circle K stores in various Florida locations, Green Thumb said in a press release Wednesday. It didn't identify the store locations, but said the dispensaries will offer "a selection of branded cannabis products, including RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles gummies and &Shine vapes."
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Manufacturers Can Improve Collaboration with Suppliers
Supply chain disruption is inevitable in the modern global economy. One major reason? Our supply chains are more complex and intertwined than ever thanks to decades of outsourcing. Manufacturers today rely on large networks of international suppliers, which means very few organizations still operate in isolation. Of course, there are...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply Chain Disruptions, Current Events Main Focus of Manifest 2023
Supply chain disruptions, current events, enterprise-wide solutions and supply chain pain points remain the main focus of thought leadership in Manifest 2023. Scheduled to take place Jan. 31-Feb. 2, this show will accentuate the partnerships and futuristic technologies transforming supply chains and logistics operations globally. “Each year, more and more...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Forecast Tool Predicts Outcomes of Volume Shifts for Final-Mile Carriers
Fleet Enable introduced a forecast tool software that predicts the future for final-mile delivery operators. “Over the course of the last two years, the general population has become all too familiar with the fragility and uncertainty of the supply chain,” says Krishna Vattipalli, CEO of Fleet Enable. “In this fast-growing market, the transportation/logistics sector needs this kind of tool.”
ffnews.com
ForwardAI and Fintech Automation Announce Partnership to Provide FIs Access to Accounting Data
ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced today its partnership with FinTech Automation, a financial technology company that allows fintechs and traditional financial institutions (FIs) to offer various embedded finance and banking-as-a-service products. Through the partnership, FinTech Automation will adopt ForwardAI’s premium API for seamless access to a full suite of accounting data platforms for its clients.
5 Ways to Turn a Single Sale Into a Longstanding Relationship
The sales industry is about two things: trust and value. Here's how to harness the power of both and develop lasting relationships with customers.
Benzinga
MaxLinear and SoftAtHome Partner on prpl Life Cycle Management Solution for Home Gateways
Demonstrates MaxLinear Open Service Platform interworking with SoftAtHome's LCM Backend solution at prpl Foundation Summit 2022 – 20 October, Novotel Amsterdam. MaxLinear, Inc. MXL today announced that it has teamed with SoftAtHome to showcase the prpl Life Cycle Management (LCM) at the prpl Foundation 2022 prpl Summit. The open-source LCM agent software developed for prplOS will be shown running on the MaxLinear AnyWAN™ Open Service Platform connected to SoftAtHome's LCM Backend solution.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves and ZUUM partner to provide SONAR features to mutual customers
FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics and news for the global supply chain and logistics industries, and ZUUM, which connects shippers, brokers, carriers, and drivers on one Logistics Super Platform, are partnering. FreightWaves customers will have access to both the FreightWaves Trusted Rate Assessment Consortium (TRAC) Spot Rates TRAC Spot Rates and SONAR Capacity Lane Scores inside the ZUUM rating engine. Users simply enter their SONAR API credentials into the ZUUM transportation management system (TMS) in order to access the data.
Helios Technologies Leverages Next Display Platform™ and Announces OpenView™ S50 and S70
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, further advanced the span of its innovative display offerings with the introduction of the OpenView™ product family.
ffnews.com
MoneeMint has partnered with Bud to deliver a transparent and personal ethical banking solution to its customers
MoneeMint have announced their partnership with Bud, an open banking platform designed to turn messy financial data into services that accelerate growth. MoneeMint is integrating with Bud’s Engage solutions that will enable MoneeMint to deliver greater transparency, personal and ethical banking experience for their customers. Bud’s core intelligence services...
hospitalitytech.com
LTD Hospitality Celebrates a Seamless and Successful Multi-Property Transition to STS Cloud
LTD Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company in the Mid-Atlantic region, recently partnered with SalesAndCatering.com to transition its portfolio of hotels to STS Cloud. While vetting prospective sales and catering platforms, LTD Hospitality identified STS Cloud as the most intuitive, user-friendly, and customizable system on the market. “We...
Emerging Group of “Organized Consumers” Looking to Spread Holiday Spending Over Several Months, Accenture Survey Finds
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Americans are embracing the holiday spirit and focused on spreading cheer to others, however widespread uncertainty and personal financial strains are prompting consumers to plan for the holidays with greater precision, according to results of the 16th Annual Holiday Shopping Survey from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Scenario Planning Keeps Shipping Companies Afloat Amid a Recession
Customer demand across every category skyrocketed over the COVID-19 pandemic, peaking in early 2022. Since then, international conflicts suspended deliveries of goods, bumped up fuel prices and left companies—that had previously bought new assets and supplies to meet the soaring demand—with too many assets and not enough sales.
TechCrunch
Nigerian retail automation platform Bumpa raises $4M, led by Base10 Partners
But the tide is turning. Over the last couple of months, we’ve seen a wave of upstarts launching solutions geared toward digitizing small business operations. In the latest development, Bumpa, one of them which says it is building the infrastructure to power online commerce and enable African small business owners to start, manage and grow their businesses from their mobile devices, has raised a $4 million seed round.
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work
Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
Comments / 0