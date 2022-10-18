Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: “Who’s Washing the Dishes?” – Curt Queyrouze, Coastal Bank in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Curt Queyrouze, President of Seattle’s Coastal Bank and CCBX, its BaaS division, considers whether it’s time to rethink the organisational structure of a bank. In the rush to digitise everything in financial services, have we forgotten infrastructure?. I don’t mean the tech infrastructure that is well-organised under a...
The Fintech Fix 21/10/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Lloyds Banking Group accelerates Fintech engagement with its new Innovation Sandbox
Lloyds Banking Group has introduced Innovation Sandbox to accelerate its collaboration with Fintechs and improve the digital products and services it offers to customers. Innovation Sandbox will help the Group bring a variety of Fintech opportunities through the design and test cycle more efficiently, supporting a rich ecosystem of Fintechs and reducing time-to-market. Several experiments have already been conducted on the Sandbox, allowing various parts of the Group to collaborate with potential partners at pace and to shape product development together.
Jack Henry and Mastercard Expand Collaboration to Address Financial Fragmentation
Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced an expansion of its existing relationship with Mastercard® that will enable credit unions and banks to provide their accountholders the ability to securely see all of their financial accounts – within and outside their primary financial institution – in one place. Together, the companies establish a partnership that makes secure, API-based data-gathering affordable for community and regional financial institutions.
Algbra Partners With Marqeta to Deliver New ‘Financial Movement’ for Communities and the Environment
Algbra, a sustainable and values-focused digital finance innovator dedicated to providing ethical money solutions and promoting financial wellbeing, has announced a partnership with Marqeta. Marqeta is the global modern card issuing and payments processing platform, that empowers its partners to create customised and innovative payment cards, giving them the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences.
Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting
Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Launches FinTech Integration Center
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, today announced its FinTech Integration Center, which provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications. With the FinTech Integration Center, bank customers can interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and ERP systems. By embedding the bank’s solutions directly in these FinTech applications, Dragonfly customers simplify their customers’ daily banking activities and enable them to spend more time running their businesses. Dragonfly’s FinTech Integration Center easily integrates with banking platforms to provide connections to FinTech applications including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Oracle NetSuite, Xero and Quicken.
allpay taps Salt Edge to boost financial inclusion with open banking
UK-based payments specialists, allpay Limited, have joined forces with Salt Edge, a leader in Open Banking solutions, to allow the business to provide clients, including people with vulnerable financial situations, a seamless payment experience, being a part of the wider financial inclusion initiative of the company. allpay was established in...
Insurtech Accelerant Welcomes Jay Green as Global Chief Financial Officer
Accelerant, the insurtech empowering underwriters with superior portfolio management, data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced that Jay Green will join as Global Chief Financial Officer starting on November 1, 2022. Green will lead the company’s worldwide financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations and capital markets.
NatWest and Vodeno create strategic partnership
NatWest Group has entered into a strategic partnership with the Vodeno Group (comprising of Vodeno Limited and its subsidiaries) which will see the creation of a Banking-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) business in the UK. This strategic partnership will enable businesses to embed financial services products such as payments, deposits, point-of-sale credit and merchant cash advances directly in their ecosystem by leveraging the Vodeno Group’s BaaS technology, and NatWest Group’s banking technology and UK banking licenses.
Payfare Announces Third Quarter 2022 Active User Growth
Payfare Inc. (“Payfare” or the “Company“) (TSX: PAY), a leading fintech powering instant payout and digital banking solutions for the gig workforce, today announced it had over 920,000 active users1 as of September 30, 2022, an increase of approximately 155% compared to active users as at September 30, 2021.
Abymap Teams Up With Nordigen For Direct Access To Client Financial Data
Abymap has partnered with freemium open banking provider Nordigen for direct access to customer bank accounts. Abymap is a French financial software firm that was launched in 2020 by accountant Agnès Bichon and IT specialist Matthieu Paris. The two experts identified common challenges within existing accounting systems and the lack of clarity that was often present in these solutions. They also regularly observed how laborious and time-consuming administrative tasks are for small business owners. This resulted in them creating Ana, an ERP accounting platform that aims to simplify the day-to-day tasks of entrepreneurs and freelancers. The solution is packed with features that help to stay on top of all financial processes, including generating invoices directly from quotes, calculating tax and pre-filling VAT declarations, product and inventory management, cash flow tracking, and more.
Cloud Processing Powerhouse Enfuce Launches Real-time Card Spending Control Tool
Enfuce, the pioneering issuer processing powerhouse, has announced the launch of its dynamic spend management tool Authorisation Control, which empowers companies of any size, in any sector, to set transaction and spending controls for any card in real time. Combined with Enfuce’s turnkey Card as a Service (CaaS) platform, Authorisation...
Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform Drives Automation and Operational Efficiency With Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced that Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform (CA-GIP) adopted Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to support the organization’s cultural shift to an automation-centric strategy, increasing operational efficiency for DevOps teams. Working with Red Hat, CA-GIP has automated infrastructure operations, scaled automation across tens of thousands of servers, and achieved return on investment (ROI) in just one year.
Illimity & Nexi Partner to Support Italian SMEs
Nexi, the European PayTech, and illimity, a high-tech Banking Group, announce a new partnership to support Italian SMEs. b-ilty, illimity’s digital store of financial and credit services aimed at small and medium-size enterprises, expands its offering with Nexi’s digital collection solutions. As of today, Italian SMEs will be...
Tuum Strengthens AML Compliance Offering Through a Partnership with Salv
Tuum, the API-first and modular core banking platform, announces a new partnership with Salv, the regtech company founded by Wise and Skype employees to combat financial crime. The partnership enables Tuum to add anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities to its core banking platform. Additionally, the partnership addresses the discrepancies often found between time-to-market strategy and the quality of AML compliance. By working with Salv, Tuum’s customers now gain access to a fast, flexible and transparent AML platform with advanced monitoring, screening and risk-scoring solutions.
Ascend Partners With Veruna To Bring Leading Technology & Payment Solution to Insurance Agents
Today, Ascend, the first modern insurance payments platform, announced that they will be integrating their payments and premium financing solution with Veruna, developer of the insurance industry’s leading technology solution for independent agents. Ascend is the first modern insurance payments platform that provides automated, all-in-one financing, collections, and payables....
ForwardAI and Fintech Automation Announce Partnership to Provide FIs Access to Accounting Data
ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced today its partnership with FinTech Automation, a financial technology company that allows fintechs and traditional financial institutions (FIs) to offer various embedded finance and banking-as-a-service products. Through the partnership, FinTech Automation will adopt ForwardAI’s premium API for seamless access to a full suite of accounting data platforms for its clients.
Cross-Border Payments Issues Facing Businesses | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payments Platforms at Mastercard talks with Douglas Mackenzie about the issues that businesses are currently facing in the cross-border payments landscape. Stephen explains that businesses are utilising a much wider range of services from banks or financial institutions than just payments. Therefore, payments...
Ebury Establishes Luxembourg Branch for Alternative Investment Funds
Ebury, a global provider of transaction payment solutions, has established a branch in Luxembourg registered under CSSF regulations to support managers in the alternative investments sector. The office allows Ebury to address growing demand from corporate service providers and alternative investment fund managers for better cross-border payment services than those offered by traditional institutions.
