Apple announced redesigned iPad 10 with USB-C, smaller bezels, and more

By José Adorno
 3 days ago
Alongside the new iPad Pro, Apple is also introducing the iPad 10. With its biggest redesign since its original release, the tenth-generation iPad follows the design of the other tablets from Apple while also adding USB-C integration and more colors. Here’s what you need to know.

The new iPad 10 comes with a new 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features the A14 bionic chip, which delivers a 20 percent increase in CPU and 10 percent improvement in graphics over the previous generation.

It comes in four different finishes blue, pink, yellow, and silver. Just like the iPad Air and the iPad mini, this new tablet features the Touch ID sensor on the side button.

Another interesting feature of this iPad is a new Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of the iPad for an even better video calling experience.

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun.”

The iPad 10 adds Wi-Fi 6, 5G connectivity, and USB-C support for faster connectivity. In addition, this new iPad offers a new Magic Keyboard Folio, designed for the new iPad, and delivers an “incredible typing experience” with full-size keys, 1 mm of travel, and a “responsive feel,” according to Apple.

For the first time, the iPad will have a keyboard with a large trackpad and support for a click-anywhere experience and Multi-Touch gestures, which makes scrolling, swiping, pinching, and moving the cursor even more seamless.

The keyboard magnetically attaches to the Smart Connector on the edge of the iPad, which provides power and data. This means the keyboard never needs to be charged or paired, and users can easily fold the keyboard behind the iPad or detach it entirely. The back cover has an adjustable stand for even more flexibility when playing games, watching videos, and more. On the other hand, the iPad 10 still offers support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. It also is not made for education users.

The iPad will be available in 64GB or 256GB of storage. It starts at $499 and will be available beginning Wednesday, October 26.

BGR.com

