HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County voters will be able to cast their ballots starting Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 a.m. at any of the county’s 99 early voting locations. All Harris County voters eligible to vote will see statewide positions on their ballot. Some voters may have additional races on their ballots depending on where they reside. Voters are encouraged to visit www.HarrisVotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot and print out their personalized sample ballot, which they can bring with them to the polls for reference. From a total of 93 to 103 individual races and propositions being voted on, the Harris County ballot is the longest in the state and among the longest in the nation.

1 DAY AGO