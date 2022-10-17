ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
theleadernews.com

Massive sales dip continues to hit local markets

The rough sales trends for local markets continued last month, according to the most recent report from the Houston Association of Realtors. All six local zip codes (77018, 77091, 77092, 77008, 77009, and 77007) experienced year-over-year September sales declines last month ranging from a little over 8 percent to nearly 40 percent according to HAR. As a result, only one area market (77091) is still ahead of its sales pace from 2021 according to the data.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Early voting begins Monday for the November 8 election. Here’s everything you need to know

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County voters will be able to cast their ballots starting Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 a.m. at any of the county’s 99 early voting locations. All Harris County voters eligible to vote will see statewide positions on their ballot. Some voters may have additional races on their ballots depending on where they reside. Voters are encouraged to visit www.HarrisVotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot and print out their personalized sample ballot, which they can bring with them to the polls for reference. From a total of 93 to 103 individual races and propositions being voted on, the Harris County ballot is the longest in the state and among the longest in the nation.
fox26houston.com

Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

