Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Yardbarker
Former Texans Coach John Perry Demoted From Offensive Coordinator Position at Sam Houston
When former Houston Texans assistant coach John Perry left after the 2020 season, he did so for a job in the collegiate ranks as an offensive assistant for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Following his stint with Rutgers, Perry moved to the FCS level where he would take the offensive coordinator...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: After visit, highly regarded guard "can see myself there"
Late last week, the Terps welcomed 2024 Mt. Zion Prep guard Malachi Palmer to campus for an unofficial visit. Palmer, who ranks as the No. 55 prospect in the 247Sport 2024.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
cw39.com
International Space Station zips over Houston | When and how to see it
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Skies remain clear over Houston for a few more days, making for ideal conditions to see the International Space Station over Space City. The ISS travels over Houston with multiple viewing opportunities this week, but you’ll need to set your alarm pretty early. Thu, Oct...
When you think of the best Italian restaurants in America, do you think of Texas? You should, check out these Texas Italian eateries ranked best in the US
For Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it's time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
theleadernews.com
Massive sales dip continues to hit local markets
The rough sales trends for local markets continued last month, according to the most recent report from the Houston Association of Realtors. All six local zip codes (77018, 77091, 77092, 77008, 77009, and 77007) experienced year-over-year September sales declines last month ranging from a little over 8 percent to nearly 40 percent according to HAR. As a result, only one area market (77091) is still ahead of its sales pace from 2021 according to the data.
Dozens of Houston-area cops, elected officials appear on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
HOUSTON — Dozens of law enforcement officers and elected officials from the Houston area signed up and paid dues to the anti-government group Oath Keepers, according to a KHOU 11 Investigates analysis of membership rolls obtained by the non-profit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets, DDOS. The membership rolls...
texasstandard.org
Officials in Harris County call timing of letter from Texas Secretary of State’s office ‘suspicious’
Early voting is around the corner and, just as county election officials buckle up for the start of election season, officials in Texas’ biggest county get a letter. It’s from the Texas Secretary of State about missing election information and the implications for Harris County in the upcoming midterms.
Click2Houston.com
Early voting begins Monday for the November 8 election. Here’s everything you need to know
HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County voters will be able to cast their ballots starting Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 a.m. at any of the county’s 99 early voting locations. All Harris County voters eligible to vote will see statewide positions on their ballot. Some voters may have additional races on their ballots depending on where they reside. Voters are encouraged to visit www.HarrisVotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot and print out their personalized sample ballot, which they can bring with them to the polls for reference. From a total of 93 to 103 individual races and propositions being voted on, the Harris County ballot is the longest in the state and among the longest in the nation.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
Click2Houston.com
Texas secretary of state’s office issues warning after information for Harris County 2020 election audit was reported missing
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Allegations in an elections audit by the Secretary of States office were echoed to KPRC 2 by Senator Paul Bettencourt ahead of the upcoming November election. ”There’s a massive problem with the chain of custody from the 2020 election that harris county has been unable...
