ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wahine volleyball back at home to host pair of pivotal matches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back in Manoa this weekend to host a pair of pivotal matches. The ‘Bows are coming off of their first loss in the Big West Conference to Cal Poly and are now sitting in second place in the league.
HONOLULU, HI
scoringlive.com

Reid, Red Raiders deny Trojans to retain OIA Division I title

ALIAMANU — No. 4 Kahuku found itself on the ropes Thursday night, but like a prizefighter, outlasted eight-ranked Mililani to successfully defend its league crown. Cha'lei Reid put down a match-high 21 kills and Mele Taumoepeau recorded a double-double with 15 kills and 12 digs to lead the Red Raiders (13-0) past the Trojans (11-2) in a pulsating OIA Division I championship match at Radford's Jim Alegre Gymnasium. The set scores were 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 27-25 and 15-12.
MILILANI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: High school football player makes history; Howard Dicus reaches huge milestone

Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HONOLULU, HI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming

Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
LARAMIE, WY
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?

Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Find out if you are ready for the next big earthquake

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquakes usually don’t happen frequently in Hawai’i; but when they do, they usually only impact the Big Island. Did you know that earthquakes in Hawai’i can affect all islands in Hawaii’? If an earthquake were to happen, would you know what to do? The Hawai’i Emergency Management Administrator, Luke Meyers, joined Chevy […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Oahu home sales

Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:55 AM HST. |. By HNN...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Food 2Go – Bubbly & Bleu cheese boutique

It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Friday, we’re getting cheesy with a great spot in Kaimuki that serves cheese from around the world. We’re talking about the Bubbly & Bleu cheese boutique. Joining us with all the cheesy details is Fred DeAngelo, owner-chef of Bubbly...
hawaiinewsnow.com

BOE discusses fiscal plans, considers buying Saint Francis School campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Education said it is considering buying the Saint Francis School campus in Manoa. The private school shut down in 2019. The board points out that the campus provides a “rare opportunity for the Department to acquire a turnkey school campus.”. That move...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
actionnews5.com

Lawyer sues Romano’s Macaroni Grill over $2 ‘inflation fee’

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - A respected consumer attorney in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against the popular restaurant chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring. The chain said that...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy