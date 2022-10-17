Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Related
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said about the Utah State Aggies, including the QB situation
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl praised Utah State for its recent play, and discussed the Aggies’ uncertainty at quarterback.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wahine volleyball back at home to host pair of pivotal matches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back in Manoa this weekend to host a pair of pivotal matches. The ‘Bows are coming off of their first loss in the Big West Conference to Cal Poly and are now sitting in second place in the league.
scoringlive.com
Reid, Red Raiders deny Trojans to retain OIA Division I title
ALIAMANU — No. 4 Kahuku found itself on the ropes Thursday night, but like a prizefighter, outlasted eight-ranked Mililani to successfully defend its league crown. Cha'lei Reid put down a match-high 21 kills and Mele Taumoepeau recorded a double-double with 15 kills and 12 digs to lead the Red Raiders (13-0) past the Trojans (11-2) in a pulsating OIA Division I championship match at Radford's Jim Alegre Gymnasium. The set scores were 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 27-25 and 15-12.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: High school football player makes history; Howard Dicus reaches huge milestone
Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming
Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Internet Company Entering Wyoming Market Says 1GB Is Minimum Speed, 10GB For Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Spending up to $80 million to build out high-speed fiber-to-home networks in four Wyoming communities is just the tip of a multimillion-dollar spear aimed at piercing an internet veil for Western and Midwestern states. Wyoming ranks near the bottom of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
Know the difference between a sinkhole and a pothole?
Hawaii has potholes and sinkholes but do you know the difference between the two?
BEAT OF HAWAII
145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?
Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
Find out if you are ready for the next big earthquake
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquakes usually don’t happen frequently in Hawai’i; but when they do, they usually only impact the Big Island. Did you know that earthquakes in Hawai’i can affect all islands in Hawaii’? If an earthquake were to happen, would you know what to do? The Hawai’i Emergency Management Administrator, Luke Meyers, joined Chevy […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Oahu home sales
Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:55 AM HST. |. By HNN...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
Many Oahu residents first time tasting Chick-Fil-A
Four years after announcing it's expanding to Hawaii, Oahu’s first Chick-Fil-A is finally open. It's a moment many residents have been waiting for and they had to wait a little bit longer as the line stretched outside of the Ala Moana food court, and past Old Navy.
KHON2
Food 2Go – Bubbly & Bleu cheese boutique
It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Friday, we’re getting cheesy with a great spot in Kaimuki that serves cheese from around the world. We’re talking about the Bubbly & Bleu cheese boutique. Joining us with all the cheesy details is Fred DeAngelo, owner-chef of Bubbly...
hawaiinewsnow.com
BOE discusses fiscal plans, considers buying Saint Francis School campus
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Education said it is considering buying the Saint Francis School campus in Manoa. The private school shut down in 2019. The board points out that the campus provides a “rare opportunity for the Department to acquire a turnkey school campus.”. That move...
tmpresale.com
John Mulaney: From Scratch in Honolulu, HI Feb 4th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The latest John Mulaney: From Scratch presale code is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes!. For a short time you can acquire tickets ahead of the public 🙂. This could very well be your only opportunity ever to see John Mulaney: From Scratch LIVE in Honolulu. Here are all the John...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
actionnews5.com
Lawyer sues Romano’s Macaroni Grill over $2 ‘inflation fee’
HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - A respected consumer attorney in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against the popular restaurant chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring. The chain said that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
Comments / 0