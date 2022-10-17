Arkansas State Red Wolves vs Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin talks sideline enthusiasm, says LSU is the 'most talented opponent' Ole Miss will have faced
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are 7-0 on the season and ranked 7th in the country in this week’s AP poll. Moving to 8-0 on Saturday will be a challenge, however, as the Rebels head to LSU to take on the Tigers at Death Valley. Kiffin said Wednesday during...
LSU Reveille
LSU Football Recruiting: Four-star quarterback, Rickie Collins, explains why he chose LSU
The Class of 2023 is full of talented quarterbacks nationwide, but LSU was able to find their quarterback for their 2023 recruiting class right in Baton Rouge in Rickie Collins. Collins is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback from Woodlawn High School, and he is ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in...
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
Brother, sister play for the same high school football team in Louisiana
It's not every day you get to see a female lace up her cleats and hit the gridiron
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
Kroger Planning to Buy Albertsons; What Does That Mean For Lafayette Shoppers?
Kroger says they are planning to buy Albertsons as part of a $25 billion deal.
KTBS
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KEDM
Kroger supermarkets to buy Albertsons
Kroger supermarkets has announced plans to buy Albertsons. In Louisiana, Kroger has eight stores mostly in the Shreveport-Bossier area while Albertsons has most of its stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. When combined the merger could possibly create one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
theadvocate.com
Businesses, potential income missing from Mayor-President Josh Guillory's financial disclosure
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in a financial disclosure statement for 2021, failed to report all of his family's businesses and potential income from them. Elected officials and people appointed to public boards are required to file statements annually with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, disclosing their income and their spouse's income and business investments. Guillory filed his most recent report Friday.
Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
theadvocate.com
Foreclosure filings in Lafayette metro more than double from a year ago
The number of properties in the Lafayette metro with foreclosure filings more than doubled from a year ago, data shows. In the five-parish region, 136 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the region at the end of the quarter, or 1 out of every 1,566 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
westcentralsbest.com
DeRidder Native Announces Intent to Run for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner
Baton Rouge, La - Republican Tim Temple, an insurance executive in Baton Rouge, will take a second crack at incumbent GOP Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in 2023 in the midst of a homeowners insurance crisis. Temple stated in a news release “Over the last 17 years, Louisiana auto rates...
Motorcycle crash on Camellia Blvd. leaves one dead
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Camellia Blvd.
KLFY.com
The food at Shucks! will make you say ‘Aw shucks’
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig, anther guest you can expect at the Acadiana Eats Festival: Shucks! in Abbeville. This morning, Shucks! featured their Sassy Shrimp, Shuck Stacker, Shrimp & Grits, Red Snapper, and Bread Pudding. SHUCKS. 701 W Port St. (337)...
LCG picks new trash company
Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) has been selected to take over solid waste and recycling collection services on November 1, 2023.
Lafayette principal wins national school leadership award from the U.S. Department of Education
On October 19, the U.S. Department of Education announced Catherine Bricelj, principal of Mrytle Place Elementary, as a recipient of the Terrel H. Bell Award for outstanding school leadership for 2022.
gueydantoday.com
Vermilion Parish School Board thinking twice about loaning schools $250,000 for school projects
Four months after loaning Kaplan softball $250,000, Pillette says policy needs to be in place that puts an end to large loans. Four months after deciding to loan the Kaplan softball program $250,000 to build a new indoor hitting facility, the Vermilion Parish School Board is thinking about putting the brakes on loaning schools and clubs big bucks.
‘How could you?’ Indoor playground owner questions why someone would steal from a business that helps young people
Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a children's play arena
