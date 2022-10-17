Arkansas State Red Wolves vs Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds

The number of properties in the Lafayette metro with foreclosure filings more than doubled from a year ago, data shows. In the five-parish region, 136 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the region at the end of the quarter, or 1 out of every 1,566 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO