ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Doc's Sports Service
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
KEDM

Kroger supermarkets to buy Albertsons

Kroger supermarkets has announced plans to buy Albertsons. In Louisiana, Kroger has eight stores mostly in the Shreveport-Bossier area while Albertsons has most of its stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. When combined the merger could possibly create one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

Businesses, potential income missing from Mayor-President Josh Guillory's financial disclosure

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in a financial disclosure statement for 2021, failed to report all of his family's businesses and potential income from them. Elected officials and people appointed to public boards are required to file statements annually with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, disclosing their income and their spouse's income and business investments. Guillory filed his most recent report Friday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Foreclosure filings in Lafayette metro more than double from a year ago

The number of properties in the Lafayette metro with foreclosure filings more than doubled from a year ago, data shows. In the five-parish region, 136 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the region at the end of the quarter, or 1 out of every 1,566 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

The food at Shucks! will make you say ‘Aw shucks’

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig, anther guest you can expect at the Acadiana Eats Festival: Shucks! in Abbeville. This morning, Shucks! featured their Sassy Shrimp, Shuck Stacker, Shrimp & Grits, Red Snapper, and Bread Pudding. SHUCKS. 701 W Port St. (337)...
ABBEVILLE, LA
KATC News

LCG picks new trash company

Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) has been selected to take over solid waste and recycling collection services on November 1, 2023.
gueydantoday.com

Vermilion Parish School Board thinking twice about loaning schools $250,000 for school projects

Four months after loaning Kaplan softball $250,000, Pillette says policy needs to be in place that puts an end to large loans. Four months after deciding to loan the Kaplan softball program $250,000 to build a new indoor hitting facility, the Vermilion Parish School Board is thinking about putting the brakes on loaning schools and clubs big bucks.
VERMILION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy