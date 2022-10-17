Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Meet the 2022 RHS Homecoming Court
The 2022 Ruston High Homecoming Court will be recognized at Friday night’s homecoming game against West Ouachita at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Here is a little info about each one of these young ladies. Freshman maid Frances Jane Preaus — Her parents are Morgan and Jake Preaus. Frances’ mom is...
KNOE TV8
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: The Broken Bean at Minden
MINDEN, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has a knack for finding those unique spots across the ArkLaTex when in search of a Tasty Tuesday location. This week he takes us to The Broken Bean at Minden, a great little coffee shop that you need to visit. Drop by at...
KNOE TV8
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, but barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Roadshow stops in Monroe. Updated: 17 hours ago. Lawmakers were frustrated the legislature failed to draw a second minority district earlier this year.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston man shot following traffic stop
A motorist who bailed out of his moving car when a Union Parish deputy attempted to stop him was later apprehended suffering from a gunshot wound from an unknown source. A Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a 1999 Mercury Marquis on LA Highway 33 at Rosewood in Farmerville Saturday for a traffic violation. As the vehicle pulled into a business, the driver exited the vehicle while it was still moving, causing the vehicle to strike the building. The driver fled the scene, running behind the business.
Louisiana Living: First United Methodist Church
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell is in the studio for Louisiana Living on behalf of First United Methodist Church. Staci sits down with Ashley Doughty to talk about the church’s 20th annual pumpkin patch. For more details on this event, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with driver shot in the face; incident under investigation
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 1999 Mercury Marquis on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville, La. As the vehicle pulled over into the premises of a local business, […]
Natchitoches Times
Harbor Freight unveiled as new River South Commons business
Bealls Outlet, Big Lots, and Harbor Freight Brought by Collective Efforts and Competitive Tax Incentive. River South Commons Shopping Center has experienced a $4,000,000 redevelopment of approximately 73,000 square feet of lease space with the announcement of three new national tenants. As previously announced, Big Lots will occupy slightly under 36,000 square feet of the space that was previously occupied by Steele’s and Hair Beauty and More. Bealls Outlet will occupy 21,000 square feet of the former Stage space. Harbor Freight Tools is the newly announced third business to join the shopping center, and will occupy the remaining 16,000 square feet of the former Stage space. With the arrival of the three new national tenants, the 140,000 square feet of rental space in the shopping center will be 100% occupied.
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
Louisiana Man Killed, Driver Identified in a Weekend Hit-and-Run Crash on US 80
Louisiana Man Killed, Driver Identified in a Weekend Hit-and-Run Crash on US 80. Haughton, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on Saturday, October 15, 2022, that just before 12:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality Hit-and-Run incident on US Highway 80, east of Stockwell Road in Haughton, Louisiana. Donald Finnell, 81, of Haughton, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KNOE TV8
Farmerville traffic stop results in driver being shot, one man arrested
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force is investigating a traffic stop that ended in one man being arrested and one man having a gunshot wound. On Oct. 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy says they tried to pull over a 1999 Mercury Marquis on...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches woman killed in crash
Campti- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at just before 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Kristin Stephens. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Kia Optima,...
LaTech visiting professor arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
A visiting Louisiana Tech University professor was arrested on Wednesday for indecent behavior with juveniles.
Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s administrative offices moving to new location
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury announced that the administrative offices are moving to 100 Bry Street in Monroe, La. on October 24, 2022. According to officials, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be closed to the public starting October 24, 2022, and will reopen approximately October […]
KNOE TV8
New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - For the last several months, residents spotted 18-wheelers parking in illegal spots in south Monroe neighborhoods. Truck drivers are now able to park at the Quickway Truck Stop store, located at 3019 Hwy. 165, S Bypass. The store added a truck stop to its location a...
Man accused of using cell phone to take pictures up woman’s skirt at L’Auberge Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Natchitoches man is behind bars Monday (October 17), after using his cell phone to take sensitive pictures and video of a woman without her consent. According to official records, an officer with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the Natchitoches man as 56-year-old […]
Monroe man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
West Monroe woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint. Deputies were informed by the victim that 35-year-old Samantha Danelle Burns cleaned their home from August 2022 to October 2022. According to officials, they were […]
Comments / 0