FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
desotocountynews.com
Chargers continue to lead First Four prep football teams
Southaven solidified its spot as the top high school football team in DeSoto County with this week’s DeSoto County News First Four. The Chargers kept the number one position after last Friday’s 27-0 shutout of Olive Branch in the annual Backyard Brawl. Southaven has now won seven straight games to start the season and play at Lewisburg this week.
‘It puts us in another league’: Memphis proposing $684M sports upgrade, new soccer stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis will ask the state legislature for $350 million toward a $684 million plan to build or extensively renovate four professional and college sports facilities, Mayor Jim Strickland announced Tuesday. The proposal includes improvements to the FedExForum and a new, standalone soccer stadium with 8,000-10,000 seats, which would be located where […]
tri-statedefender.com
At LeMoyne-Owen, sports ‘madness’ celebration fuels desire for success
A version of Memphis’ love of basketball was on display as LeMoyne-Owen College held Midnight Madness at Bruce-Johnson Gym last Friday (October 14). The annual event was the first held since the pandemic. While basketball season looms, the Midnight Madness celebration was a time to honor all the sports...
Wynne (Arkansas) football coach suspended with pay: Report
Van Paschal is out, and Clark McBride will take over as the Yellowjackets' interim football coach
PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Memphis
Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it's a pretty wild sight to see.
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
Memphians split over planned destruction of the Mid-South Coliseum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are split on the fate of the Mid-South Coliseum after Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to build a new soccer stadium in its place. The venue hosted a wide range of events from graduations to concerts to wrestling. Some feel it is an important venue full of memories that need to be preserved, while others believe it is an eyesore that should be torn down.
WQAD
Why parts of the Mississippi River are drying up
MOLINE, Ill. — You've likely seen the dramatic images circulating social media showing massive sandbars, exposed islands and even submerged vehicles being exposed thanks to record-breaking low levels of water flowing through the Mississippi River, especially south of the Quad Cities. How can it be that areas like Memphis,...
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
‘Kia Boys’ driving auto thefts, Memphis chief says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has seen an increase in crime from this time last year, according to numbers from September. Auto thefts are one of the biggest drivers of crime in Memphis. That’s the word from Memphis Police as they presented their monthly crime update to council members Tuesday. “If we could […]
localmemphis.com
What would recreational marijuana mean for West Memphis dispensaries?
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — With 900,000 people living across the river from West Memphis in Shelby County, medical marijuana dispensaries are bracing for a boom in business. If Issue 4 passes, then dispensaries across Arkansas, like Greenlight in West Memphis, will see an uptick in sales. General Manager Tim Moore said they're ready.
Downtown high-rise has no heat, hot water, residents say
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Some Downtown Memphis residents say they are finding it tough to warm up from the cold temps we’ve seen this week. Residents at Indigo Riverview Apartments, formerly known as Renew Riverset Apartments, said Wednesday was day five with no heat, hot water, or stove. It’s been going on since Friday when residents said […]
Memphis customers prepare for ‘challenging’ electricity bill increase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As temperatures plummet, your heating bill will likely increase 5% to 10% this winter in Memphis. “The energy market has been very, very volatile for months now,” explained Gale Jones Carson, a spokeswoman for Memphis, Light Gas and Water. “That’s not just in Memphis. That’s across the country.”
cbp.gov
Bird Carcasses Encased in Cement Statues Intercepted in Memphis
NEW ORLEANS - On Saturday, October 8, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists in Memphis, Tennessee seized two bird carcasses and palm seeds encased in cement statues. The shipment from Mexico City was enroute to Odessa, Texas and vaguely manifested as a gift to a cousin “with crafts.” The 10-kilogram shipment was examined via x-ray and contained three cement statues, each concealing organic material.
talkbusiness.net
Mississippi River’s low levels disrupting barge traffic, affecting farmers during harvest
Despite rainfall in the Arkansas Delta during the weekend, the Mississippi River is getting close to all-time, historic lows and it is having an impact on farmers in the Natural State. Closures stopped a reported 2,000 barges and about 100 towboats. The water level had gotten so low that barge...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
Fire at FedEx World Hub in the Memphis airport prompts large firefighter response
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A small fire at the FedEx World Hub inside the Memphis International Airport caused a large firefighting presence Tuesday morning. The Memphis Fire Department said they responded to a two-alarm fire at the World Hub, which is located at 2903 Sprankel Avenue in Memphis, the north end of Memphis International Airport.
‘We screwed up’: Parks Dept. says Audubon Park changes should have been addressed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City officials and city leaders took part in a public forum Wednesday night to answer questions about planned renovations to Audubon Park in East Memphis. The $8 million project includes a new playground, pavilion, a futsal court, an expanded golf course, and a driving range. A group called Save Audubon Park is […]
