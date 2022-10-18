Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked...
Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
Man to be sentenced for murdering woman, hiding her body in wooded area in Louisiana
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Florida man was convicted Wednesday and will be sentenced for in two weeks for killing a Pineville woman in 2019 and concealing her body in a wooded area in St. Landry Parish. Robert McPhearson, now 35, will likely face life in prison without the possibility of parole for […]
kalb.com
APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said that a traffic incident that resulted in the death of an Alexandria man on Saturday has been ruled an accident. Initially, it was thought that Donald Lair, Jr. died from a hit and run incident on October 15 around 3:30 a.m. However, following an investigation with witness interviews and surveillance footage, it was determined that Lair, Jr. had been lying in the road at the time of the incident and no other vehicle was involved. The driver of the vehicle who struck him had stopped and contacted police right away.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested after altercation
A Monroe woman was arrested at Grambling State University Tuesday after she allegedly engaged in fighting and damaged school property. GSU Police responded to a disturbance at Truth Hall, a campus housing facility, about 5:00 a.m. Tuesday. Zoie C. Shaw, 21, of Monroe, reportedly engaged in an altercation with a friend. She admitted taking a fire extinguisher, going to the friend’s room, and striking the door with the extinguisher multiple times. Officers observed broken glass from damage.
Louisiana man arrested after allegedly taking cell phone videos up woman's skirt
A casino-goer in Louisiana is under arrest after allegedly shooting intrusive video of a woman without her consent. John T. Metoyer, 56, was taken into custody Monday for an incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 1.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Gunshots lead to drug arrest
Officers responding to a call reporting gunshots took a Ruston man into custody for drug and weapon charges. Ruston Police were dispatched to East Line Avenue near Edgewood Street Sunday evening to investigate a report of several gunshots. A group of men were found standing in the street near a SUV. Several empty shell casings were located around and under the SUV. A bag of suspected marijuana was seen on the center console.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
kalb.com
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street on Thursday, Oct. 20. APD said the shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. Upon arrival, APD found two male victims,...
cenlanow.com
Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon
PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Former employee arrested in altercation
An altercation inside a West California restaurant involving a former employee led to her arrest late Thursday night. Ruston Police were called to Taco Bell regarding a disturbance and were told Alexis Lee, 21, had been terminated and became angry and started an altercation with an employee. A second employee stepped between them, but Lee allegedly reached around her and pushed the victim.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches woman killed in crash
Campti- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at just before 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Kristin Stephens. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Kia Optima,...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Oct. 3-5, 2022
Justin Mckenzie, 35 (bm), failure to pay child support obligation, application for return of wanted fugitive. •Timothy Harris, 32 (wm), simple battery, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a movable, contempt of court. •Brandee Roll, 39 (bf), contempt of court. Timothy Gourdon, 50 (wm), theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal...
kalb.com
Winnfield woman dies in house fire
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal said that a woman died in a Winnfield house fire on October 19 around 11 a.m. Although official identification and cause of death are pending with the Winn Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 37-year-old resident.
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Louisiana Man Killed, Driver Identified in a Weekend Hit-and-Run Crash on US 80
Louisiana Man Killed, Driver Identified in a Weekend Hit-and-Run Crash on US 80. Haughton, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on Saturday, October 15, 2022, that just before 12:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality Hit-and-Run incident on US Highway 80, east of Stockwell Road in Haughton, Louisiana. Donald Finnell, 81, of Haughton, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
