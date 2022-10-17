ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

utrockets.com

Toledo Rockets Up to No.16 in National Rankings

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country made the largest jump in the national rankings this week after its performance at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational last weekend. The Rocketswent from receiving votes to the No. 16 spot, the second-highest ranking in program history, in the USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll that was announced on Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
laprensanewspaper.com

Kayla McQueen married Pedro Gutiérrez October 15, 2022

Weddings are a beautiful thing. But what made last Saturday’s wedding ceremony so unique [Oct.15, 2022 at Temple Shomer Emunim, in Sylvania, Ohio] was that the bride spoke her vows in Spanish and the groom spoke his vows in Hebrew. Kayla is of German, Russian, Jewish, and African descent and her husband-to-be is Mexican-American. A Mariachi band from Detroit followed the couple as they proceeded down the aisle. This truly was a bilingual, bicultural event.
SYLVANIA, OH
toledo.com

It’s Your Turn, Toledo! Imagination Station Will Attempt to Break a World Record!

The world is full of people who accomplish amazing and astonishing things. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Imagination Station (and YOU!) will become part of that record-breaking list!. But, they aren’t just going to attempt to break a record, they’re going to shatter it! They can’t do it alone! They...
13abc.com

State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Hannah’s Soft Serve

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Every day is a great day for ice cream. That’s why at Hannah’s Soft Serve on Reynolds between Hill and Dorr, they’re staying open year-round. “This was an old Taco Bell,” says the owner of Hannah’s Soft Serve, Amy Buck. She’s also Hannah’s mom. “This is a perfect location, too, because we have a drive-thru. These garage doors, they close, and in the wintertime, we’re going to have heat in here.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Crash on I-475 totals donut food trailer

An effort is underway to recruit more landlords in Toledo to help solve the city's affordable housing crisis. 13abc's Lee Conklin takes a visit to the chiropractor. 13abc's Ethan Watts talks with astrologer-intuitive and life philosopher Janet Amid. Local Love: Toledo Yoga. Updated: 36 minutes ago. 13abc's Delaney Ruth shows...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Motorist cited for reportedly hitting pedestrian in crosswalk

A motorist was cited Tuesday after reportedly hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk at East Wooster Street and Prospect Street. Brendon Rush, 21, of Bowling Green, was cited for not yielding the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Rush was waiting to turn eastbound onto East Wooster...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday

Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say

CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
CANTON, OH
buffalospree.com

Bright future: Buffalo Central Terminal

RESTORING THE CENTRAL TERMINAL TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORY IS AN ENORMOUS UNDERTAKING WITH AN EQUALLY ENORMOUS PRICE TAG. According to an estimate from James Lima Planning + Development in New York City, it’ll take nearly $300 million to turn a dilapidated, ninety-year old historic landmark into a vibrant destination for year-round activities.
BUFFALO, NY
13abc.com

Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo residents voice concerns over weekend violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With multiple shootings over the weekend in the City of Toledo, some residents are saying they don’t feel safe in their own homes. A shooting on Upton Avenue, on Saturday, killed 30-year-old Travis Glenn when bullets came through the walls of his home. ”We heard...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Public Service Director, Paul Rasmusson, is resigning. Rasmusson, who has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years, submitted his resignation letter to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Oct. 13. “After significant reflection, I have decided to resign from my...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Officer injured after north Toledo police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH

