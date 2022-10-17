Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
utrockets.com
Toledo Rockets Up to No.16 in National Rankings
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country made the largest jump in the national rankings this week after its performance at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational last weekend. The Rocketswent from receiving votes to the No. 16 spot, the second-highest ranking in program history, in the USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll that was announced on Tuesday.
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is Robbed
After a U.S. postal worker is robbed for his mailbox key, authorities find much more than just stolen mail. They find stolen cars and a crime ring. Dodge ChallengerPhoto by Haidong Liang on Unsplash.
Man charged with yelling racial slurs, pepper spraying fans at 6th grade football game
30-year-old Port Clinton man Ryan Bullis was accused of yelling racial slurs and pepper spraying fans at a 6th grade football game between Port Clinton and Sandusky.
laprensanewspaper.com
Kayla McQueen married Pedro Gutiérrez October 15, 2022
Weddings are a beautiful thing. But what made last Saturday’s wedding ceremony so unique [Oct.15, 2022 at Temple Shomer Emunim, in Sylvania, Ohio] was that the bride spoke her vows in Spanish and the groom spoke his vows in Hebrew. Kayla is of German, Russian, Jewish, and African descent and her husband-to-be is Mexican-American. A Mariachi band from Detroit followed the couple as they proceeded down the aisle. This truly was a bilingual, bicultural event.
toledo.com
It’s Your Turn, Toledo! Imagination Station Will Attempt to Break a World Record!
The world is full of people who accomplish amazing and astonishing things. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Imagination Station (and YOU!) will become part of that record-breaking list!. But, they aren’t just going to attempt to break a record, they’re going to shatter it! They can’t do it alone! They...
13abc.com
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
13abc.com
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Hannah’s Soft Serve
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Every day is a great day for ice cream. That’s why at Hannah’s Soft Serve on Reynolds between Hill and Dorr, they’re staying open year-round. “This was an old Taco Bell,” says the owner of Hannah’s Soft Serve, Amy Buck. She’s also Hannah’s mom. “This is a perfect location, too, because we have a drive-thru. These garage doors, they close, and in the wintertime, we’re going to have heat in here.”
13abc.com
Crash on I-475 totals donut food trailer
An effort is underway to recruit more landlords in Toledo to help solve the city's affordable housing crisis. 13abc's Lee Conklin takes a visit to the chiropractor. 13abc's Ethan Watts talks with astrologer-intuitive and life philosopher Janet Amid. Local Love: Toledo Yoga. Updated: 36 minutes ago. 13abc's Delaney Ruth shows...
'They're always union brothers': T-shirts sold to benefit families of Ben, Max Morrissey
TOLEDO, Ohio — From creating a fund, to selling raffle tickets to now selling t-shirts and stickers, the United Steelworkers Local 1-346 has been working to make sure that the families of Ben and Max Morrissey are taken care of. The union hall has sold over 500 shirts since...
bgindependentmedia.org
Motorist cited for reportedly hitting pedestrian in crosswalk
A motorist was cited Tuesday after reportedly hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk at East Wooster Street and Prospect Street. Brendon Rush, 21, of Bowling Green, was cited for not yielding the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Rush was waiting to turn eastbound onto East Wooster...
Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday
Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say
CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
buffalospree.com
Bright future: Buffalo Central Terminal
RESTORING THE CENTRAL TERMINAL TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORY IS AN ENORMOUS UNDERTAKING WITH AN EQUALLY ENORMOUS PRICE TAG. According to an estimate from James Lima Planning + Development in New York City, it’ll take nearly $300 million to turn a dilapidated, ninety-year old historic landmark into a vibrant destination for year-round activities.
Two people hospitalized after gunshots reported at Smith Park Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 28, 2022. Police are investigating after gunfire at a park left two people with gunshot wounds. Toledo police responded to several Shotspotter alerts and calls reporting gunshots near Smith Park in central...
One person in critical condition after shooting outside south Toledo bar Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition. Crews were dispatched to Crox Bar & Grill on Arlington Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police found the victim, a 32-year-old man, outside the bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
13abc.com
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
13abc.com
Toledo residents voice concerns over weekend violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With multiple shootings over the weekend in the City of Toledo, some residents are saying they don’t feel safe in their own homes. A shooting on Upton Avenue, on Saturday, killed 30-year-old Travis Glenn when bullets came through the walls of his home. ”We heard...
13abc.com
City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Public Service Director, Paul Rasmusson, is resigning. Rasmusson, who has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years, submitted his resignation letter to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Oct. 13. “After significant reflection, I have decided to resign from my...
Officer injured after north Toledo police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
