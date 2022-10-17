Read full article on original website
Where to Watch Gameday Information: UCF at East Carolina
UCF at East Carolina: series history, statistics, television, radio, streaming, weather, and betting information.
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast. The launch happened at 10:30 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was in support of SpaceX’s Starlink mission. Starlink is SpaceX’s constellation of networked satellites that is designed...
a-z-animals.com
Is Lake Poinsett the Alligator Capital of Florida?
American alligators are one of only two extant alligator species on Earth, the other being the Chinese alligator. Alligators are found in all of Florida’s fresh waters, including Lake Poinsett on the eastern side of the state. But is this little-known lake really Florida’s alligator capital?. Here, we’ll...
fox35orlando.com
Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando
If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
These are Valencia College’s highest-paid employees
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Full-time employees at Valencia College earn an average annual pay of $47,428. The salary average is garnered from the college’s 2,708 employees for which full-time...
piratemedia1.com
Metronet announces fiber optic, high speed internet service for Greenville
Internet service provider Metronet announced for residents and businesses in Greenville, NC to be the first in the state to have access to fiber optic, high speed internet. Rather than using an electrical system to transmit data, the company offers a fiber optic technology that enables symmetrical speeds, Market Manager John Autry for Metronet Greenville said.
WITN
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
NBC Miami
Central Florida Gas Station Investigated After Drivers Complain of Bad Gas
A gas station in central Florida was told to stop selling gas after at least six customers said contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incidents took place at a Chevron station on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, with drivers purchasing the gas on October 10 and 11. One customer, retired mechanic Greg Schebel, told the station his pickup truck barely made it home.
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
WITN
Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
click orlando
RESULTS 2022: Breaking down Brevard County’s ballot issues
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County voters will find themselves dealing with a long list of issues and amendments on their November ballot. The county is asking voters to decide on a property tax increase to give a raise to staff at Brevard Public Schools. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER GUIDE: What...
WITN
Thousands of gallons of sewage spill onto wetland in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled onto a wetland area off of the Tar River Greenway in Greenville this week. Greenville Utilities says the sewage spill was discovered at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The spill was the result of a “leak on a sewer force main...
click orlando
Tractor-trailer crash leads to closed lanes, spilled sandwiches on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 4-vehicle crash Wednesday night left two men injured and closed part of Interstate 95 in Brevard County after a tractor-trailer spilled sandwiches and other groceries on the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck, which involved two tractor-trailers, occurred around...
WITN
More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
‘How could this be allowed’: Homeowners furious over Florida law they say is unfair
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two families in Brevard County claim they paid for new roofs and then faced foreclosure threats because the roofing company didn’t pay its bills. A Florida law allows suppliers not paid by contractors to place liens against homeowners, who are then forced to pay twice or possibly lose their homes.
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of high-paying aerospace jobs coming to Melbourne airport
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A brand new multi-million dollar facility will soon bring a flock of business jets to the Orlando Melbourne International Airport, along with hundreds of high-paying aerospace jobs. Dassault Falcon Jet has announced plans to create 400 jobs and build a $115 million aviation maintenance facility off Apollo...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Bern, NC
History, the arts, dining, and shopping come together in New Bern, North Carolina. The historic town holds a well-deserved reputation as one of North Carolina's culinary towns, with an ever-increasing influx of discerning visitors keeping its restaurants' chefs on their toes. If you visit the city, you may only get...
