a-z-animals.com

Is Lake Poinsett the Alligator Capital of Florida?

American alligators are one of only two extant alligator species on Earth, the other being the Chinese alligator. Alligators are found in all of Florida’s fresh waters, including Lake Poinsett on the eastern side of the state. But is this little-known lake really Florida’s alligator capital?. Here, we’ll...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando

If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
ORLANDO, FL
piratemedia1.com

Metronet announces fiber optic, high speed internet service for Greenville

Internet service provider Metronet announced for residents and businesses in Greenville, NC to be the first in the state to have access to fiber optic, high speed internet. Rather than using an electrical system to transmit data, the company offers a fiber optic technology that enables symmetrical speeds, Market Manager John Autry for Metronet Greenville said.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Missing Carteret County woman found safe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
NBC Miami

Central Florida Gas Station Investigated After Drivers Complain of Bad Gas

A gas station in central Florida was told to stop selling gas after at least six customers said contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incidents took place at a Chevron station on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, with drivers purchasing the gas on October 10 and 11. One customer, retired mechanic Greg Schebel, told the station his pickup truck barely made it home.
ORLANDO, FL
WITN

Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WNCT

Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
SNOW HILL, NC
click orlando

RESULTS 2022: Breaking down Brevard County’s ballot issues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County voters will find themselves dealing with a long list of issues and amendments on their November ballot. The county is asking voters to decide on a property tax increase to give a raise to staff at Brevard Public Schools. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER GUIDE: What...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WITN

Thousands of gallons of sewage spill onto wetland in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled onto a wetland area off of the Tar River Greenway in Greenville this week. Greenville Utilities says the sewage spill was discovered at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The spill was the result of a “leak on a sewer force main...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
fox35orlando.com

Hundreds of high-paying aerospace jobs coming to Melbourne airport

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A brand new multi-million dollar facility will soon bring a flock of business jets to the Orlando Melbourne International Airport, along with hundreds of high-paying aerospace jobs. Dassault Falcon Jet has announced plans to create 400 jobs and build a $115 million aviation maintenance facility off Apollo...
MELBOURNE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Bern, NC

History, the arts, dining, and shopping come together in New Bern, North Carolina. The historic town holds a well-deserved reputation as one of North Carolina's culinary towns, with an ever-increasing influx of discerning visitors keeping its restaurants' chefs on their toes. If you visit the city, you may only get...
NEW BERN, NC

