SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.

