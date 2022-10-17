ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOUB

Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio plane crash video released

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead

Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

School bus crashes in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Erwin and C, H, & D Roads in Jackson County. According to the patrol, the 64-year-old...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Albany Cafe Front Door

Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, the Albany Cafe serves breakfast lunch and dinner every Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-8p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on a dine in, take our or local delivery basis.
ALBANY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ODOT announces closure of Route 327 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closure of Route 327 between Fridenmaker Road and Glen Roy Road in Jackson County for a culvert replacement. According to ODOT, the closure is expected to last 21 days. Officials said traffic will be detoured via Route 93,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Semi collides with a tractor along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 near Route 762 for an accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. A semi traveling along the busy highway rear-ended a John Deere tractor that...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Postal truck catches fire in Belpre Township

LITTLE HOCKING — A mail delivery truck caught fire Friday shortly before noon on Dugan Road near Millbranch Road in Belpre Township, according to Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Chevalier. The driver was not injured but the U.S. Postal Service vehicle was a total loss, he said....
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Plane crashes near Pike Street in Marietta

The Beechcraft 90 airplane, commonly called a King Air, was enroute to the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport in Wood County, Bill Richardson, president of the Wood County Airport Authority, said. The plane had not been at the airport in Wood County, he said. The craft has a capacity of six...
MARIETTA, OH
WLWT 5

Confessed killer's words could haunt his brother, George Wagner, who's on trial for murder

WAVERLY, Ohio — In March 2015, Jake Wagner wanted desperately to reunite with Hanna Rhoden, the mother of his daughter. "From Jake - I don't want to be alone forever. From Hanna - You won't be. You will find someone. From Jake - No, I won't. I don't want no one else. I want you," Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation analyst Julia Eveslage read aloud in court Thursday.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
lootpress.com

Mason County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rowdy Lee Randolph, 39, of Leon, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 4, 2020, law enforcement officers searched Randolph’s property in Leon and seized six marijuana plants from his yard and approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana from his residence. Randolph admitted to growing marijuana on his property and selling it for money.
MASON COUNTY, WV

