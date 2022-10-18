Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
This Congressman Likes To Trade Tech, But Bought These 3 Dividend Stocks Instead
Michael McCaul is a member of the Republican Party and has served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 10th congressional district since 2005. Rep. McCaul’s trades are typically registered under his spouse and children, who have filed more than 160 trades in September. McCaul’s trading has been rather frequent...
United Airlines To Rally Around 60%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Alaska Air
Citigroup boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL from $56 to $65. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating on the stock. United Airlines shares rose 4.6% to trade at $40.85 on Friday. Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK...
Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger
Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Dow Jumps 650 Points; Gold Rises Over 1%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.16% to 30,988.75 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 10,814.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.05% to 3,740.87. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 3.2%...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Benzinga
Fed's John Williams Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today
U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.6% amid a decline in Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:10 a.m....
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends
Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Spire
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $75.43 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $67.00.
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
AT&T Is 'Largely Solid' Judging From Q3 Beat, But Analysts Are Concerned: Here's Why
There is downside risk to AT&T's prior outlook for 2023, an analyst said. AT&T continues to lose overall broadband subscribers, another analyst stated. AT&T Inc. T released upbeat third-quarter results on Thursday with an increase in wireless subscribers. RBC Capital Markets. Analyst Kutgun Maral reiterated a Sector Perform rating, while...
CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 73 ETH
CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #7505 just sold for 72.89 ETH ETH/USD ($94,786 USD). The value of...
Benzinga
Bellevue Beard Spa Inc. Generates $7.5 Million in Its Latest Funding Round
Innovative African American-owned beauty company, Bellevue Beard Spa Inc., attracts the attention of investors as it raises more than $7.5 million in its funding led by BarterVentures. Bellevue Beard Spa Inc. (BBS) looks well on its way to challenging the status quo in the beauty industry as the company recently...
Parity Technologies CEO Resigns, Says Role Was Never One He 'Coveted'
Following the announcement, the price of Polkadot’s token fell almost 5%. He will be replaced by his co-founder, Björn Wagner. Gavin Wood is stepping down as CEO of blockchain infrastructure company Parity Technologies. He will continue to be the company's principal investor and architect, according to a report.
Amazon Takes Legal Action Against Fake Review Brokers
Amazon.com Inc AMZN filed legal complaints in Italy and Spain in its global bid to shut down fake review brokers. These two legal proceedings, plus ten new U.S. lawsuits, target bad actors that operate more than 11,000 websites and social media groups attempting to orchestrate fake reviews on Amazon and other stores in exchange for money or freebies.
Benzinga
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio
The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
Comments / 0