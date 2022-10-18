ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger

Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Dow Jumps 650 Points; Gold Rises Over 1%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.16% to 30,988.75 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 10,814.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.05% to 3,740.87. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 3.2%...
Fed's John Williams Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.6% amid a decline in Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:10 a.m....
NEW YORK STATE
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends

Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Spire

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $75.43 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $67.00.
AT&T Is 'Largely Solid' Judging From Q3 Beat, But Analysts Are Concerned: Here's Why

There is downside risk to AT&T's prior outlook for 2023, an analyst said. AT&T continues to lose overall broadband subscribers, another analyst stated. AT&T Inc. T released upbeat third-quarter results on Thursday with an increase in wireless subscribers. RBC Capital Markets. Analyst Kutgun Maral reiterated a Sector Perform rating, while...
CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 73 ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #7505 just sold for 72.89 ETH ETH/USD ($94,786 USD). The value of...
Parity Technologies CEO Resigns, Says Role Was Never One He 'Coveted'

Following the announcement, the price of Polkadot’s token fell almost 5%. He will be replaced by his co-founder, Björn Wagner. Gavin Wood is stepping down as CEO of blockchain infrastructure company Parity Technologies. He will continue to be the company's principal investor and architect, according to a report.
Amazon Takes Legal Action Against Fake Review Brokers

Amazon.com Inc AMZN filed legal complaints in Italy and Spain in its global bid to shut down fake review brokers. These two legal proceedings, plus ten new U.S. lawsuits, target bad actors that operate more than 11,000 websites and social media groups attempting to orchestrate fake reviews on Amazon and other stores in exchange for money or freebies.
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio

The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.

