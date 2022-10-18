ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen, VA

Better Business Bureau hosting free shred event in Glen Allen

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau wants to help Richmond-area residents keep their personal information safe.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia will be hosting a free shred event at their office in Glen Allen.

People are invited to bring as much paper as they want to the event. The paper will be locked in secure bins and taken to International Paper Shredding, who will shred and dispose of the papers in a safe and secure way.

The office is located at 100 Eastshore Drive in Glen Allen.

