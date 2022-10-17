ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc's Sports Service

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction, 10/19/2022 Preview and Pick

Odds/Point Spread: Houston (+10) State Farm Arena is the site where the Atlanta Hawks will try to defeat the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Atlanta is 10-point favorites. The over/under is 233.5. The Rockets faced the Hawks and walked away from this one with a loss by a score of 130-114...
HOUSTON, TX
Doc's Sports Service

Carolina Hurricanes vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction, 10/20/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds

The Edmonton Oilers are hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place on Thursday. The Carolina Hurricanes were on the right side of the scoreboard with a 5-1 victory over the Kraken in their previous game. Carolina accounted for 10 penalty minutes for this matchup. The Hurricanes had a impressive offensive output in the victory. They also had 5 chances with the advantage and were able to net 2 goals. In the matchup, they tallied a score on 5 of the 34 shots they tried.
RALEIGH, NC
Doc's Sports Service

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Prediction, 10/19/2022 Preview and Pick

Odds/Point Spread: Chicago (+5) The Chicago Bulls are traveling to FTX Arena on Wednesday where they will attempt to beat the Miami Heat. Chicago opens this game as 5-point dogs. The betting total is set at 217. The Bulls took the court against the Bucks and walked away from this...
MIAMI, FL
Doc's Sports Service

NFL Confidence Pool Picks Week 7

This past week in the NFL, I was pulling out hairs. There were some major upsets. If you are a bettor that likes to back the underdog, this was your weekend to be alive. The 49ers, Bucs, Packers, Ravens, and Browns all got stunned. These major favorites were handed losses by inferior underdogs. My jaw was dropped the entire day on Sunday. I was in such disbelief of what I was seeing. I just want to move on from what I saw, as many of our tickets and survivor pools were cooked this past weekend.
Yardbarker

49ers vs Chiefs: Important Players in Revenge Game

A 49ers vs Chiefs Superbowl LIV rematch is set to face off this weekend. The game will be at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara California. Both teams are coming off a loss and desperately want a win. The game will be electric, no matter the score, with a Super Bowl XLVII reunion also taking place. Before the game, here are which San Francisco players to watch in a 49ers vs Chiefs matchup.

