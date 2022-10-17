This past week in the NFL, I was pulling out hairs. There were some major upsets. If you are a bettor that likes to back the underdog, this was your weekend to be alive. The 49ers, Bucs, Packers, Ravens, and Browns all got stunned. These major favorites were handed losses by inferior underdogs. My jaw was dropped the entire day on Sunday. I was in such disbelief of what I was seeing. I just want to move on from what I saw, as many of our tickets and survivor pools were cooked this past weekend.

2 DAYS AGO