Read full article on original website
MsSarcasticBitch
5d ago
my thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends RIP Ms Lashala 😓✝️🕊️❤️🕯️
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department. On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant. Police said they arrived to a chaotic scene with...
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
Couple charged with murder in shooting death of Albany man
ALBANY — Albany police have made two arrests in the Oct. 14 murder of Jessie Gregory, an Albany Police Department news release said. Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, who had been identified as suspects in the shooting that left Gregory dead, were interviewed and later charged by APD with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
WALB 10
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany. Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. The racing incident...
WALB 10
2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
2 People Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Pelham (Pelham, GA)
Pelham Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that critically injured two people. The crash happened in the 1500 block of John Collis Road around 2:20 p.m. According to Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick, the collision impacted a vehicle into a telephone poll.
wfxl.com
Arrests made in Albany homicide case
Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of 60-year-old Jessie Gregory. Albany police responded to Eugemar Street and West 2nd Avenue in reference to a shooting just after midnight on October 14. Upon arrival police found Gregory deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds. On October 20, 43-year-old Latasha...
WALB 10
2 ‘critically injured’ in Pelham car crash
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been “critically injured” after a two-vehicle car crash in Pelham, according to Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick. The crash happened around the 1500 block of John Collins Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. The crash impact sent one of the vehicles into a telephone poll.
WALB 10
Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
WCTV
Thomasville Police investigates deadly shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - One person has died after they were shot Thursday morning in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street of Thomasville. Officers with the Thomasville Police Department responded to the scene of a “shots fired” 911 call at 11:38 a.m. According to a press release,...
WALB 10
Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, were arrested in connection to the Oct. 14 death of an Albany man. Both...
wfxl.com
Albany Police search for simple battery suspect
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating 21-year-old Nikita James McGriff. McGriff is wanted for simply battery (family violence). He stands 5’11’ and weighs 137 pounds. Anyone with information regarding McGriff should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact...
WTVM
Stewart County authorities searching for missing woman
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and Richland Police Department ask for the public’s help finding a missing 58-year-old woman. According to authorities, Lavetta “Jean” Protho often travels between Richland and Preston, Georgia. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130...
wfxl.com
Albany police need help to identify multiple people wanted for recent home invasion
The Albany Police Department needs help from the public to identify numerous suspects believed to be connected to a recent home invasion and burglary. On October 13, officers responded to The Scene at Sand Hill Apartments, located in the 400 block of E. Whitney Ave, in reference to a home invasion.
wfxl.com
Fight led to gunfire, one killed in Thomasville
Thomasville Police Department responded to North Dawson Street in regards to a fight. Officers say upon arrival to the scene, dispatch had advised there had been gunshots, TPD found one deceased inside the home. The investigation has now been turned over to the GBI. Anyone with information is encouraged to...
WALB 10
APD looking for home invasion suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a home invasion that happened at an Albany apartment complex. Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on Oct. 13. It happened at the Sand Hill Apartment Complex on Whitney Avenue.
southgatv.com
Persley to address homicides as Albany investigates new slaying
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is calling a Tuesday afternoon media briefing as his detectives are investigating the city’s latest reported homicide. Police say the deadly incident happened right before 11:30 P.M Monday. The victim was discovered in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
WCTV
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning. According to the Cairo/Grady County Fire Marshal, Stephen McKinnon, the call came in around 2:30 am; however, an exact address was not provided to first responders immediately. In a statement, McKinnon says by the time firefighters received the address and arrived on the scene, the structure had already begun to collapse as a result of the fire.
Police continue investigations into Friday shooting incidents
ALBANY — Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said Monday his department is gathering evidence in the wake of a pair of shooting incidents in the city Friday. Albany officers responded to a fatal shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive early Friday and discovered Gregory Jessie, 62, with a bullet wound to his chest, the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Later that night APD responded to a report of shots being fired outside Hugh Mills Stadium near the end of the Monroe High-Dougherty High football game.
Comments / 6