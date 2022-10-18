ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Florida woman speeds through checkpoint, takes selfie during traffic stop: deputies

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Sunday morning after speeding through a checkpoint, deputies said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies established a checkpoint at Hickory Boulevard and Kings Kew to assist with hurricane relief efforts.

However, at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Shelby Peters, 24, sped through the checkpoint and did not stop, which the sheriff’s office said put the deputies’ lives in danger.

Peters allegedly continued down Hickory Boulevard before making a U-turn and driving back through the checkpoint at a high speed.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy got into his patrol car and tried to pull Peters over, who “continued to drive erratically, slowing down, speeding up, and swerving out of the lane.”

According to authorities, Peters finally stopped, but while the deputy called for backup, he saw her take a selfie before driving off again when the deputy exited his vehicle.

Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, who were in Lee County to aid with recovery efforts, finally pulled Peters over.

“This is yet another example of how teamwork led to putting a criminal behind bars, where they belong,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “This woman’s actions behind the wheel show that she truly has no regard for the safety of others.”

Deputies said Peters was charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence, and curfew violation.

