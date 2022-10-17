ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
AKRON, OH
kentwired.com

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Connie Schultz to depart from Kent State

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and New York Times bestselling author Connie Schultz is leaving Kent State after the spring 2023 semester. Schultz will be joining Denison University, a private liberal arts college in Granville, Ohio, in the fall of 2023 as Professor of Practice. In May, Schultz delivered the keynote address...
KENT, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
theccmonline.com

Malvern announces Fall Homecoming court

Isabella Witherow and KJ Wafler were crowned Malvern High School Fall Homecoming queen and king during a ceremony prior to the Malvern v Newcomerstown football game Oct. 7. Members of the court include: Front row (left to right): Sophomore attendant Audrey Sikorsky, Senior Attendant Emily Nevi, Queen Isabella Witherow, Junior Attendant Abigail Abel and Freshman attendant Amber Gray; (back row) Sophomore attendant Jared Witherow, Senior attendant Frank McClelland, King KJ Wafler, Junior attendant Kyle Irvine and Freshman attendant Noah Ball.
MALVERN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sushi in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant offers fantastic sushi from the Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi. Patrons highly recommend the Zen roll (hamachi, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and yuzu) and the Goma roll (tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, kaiware, romaine lettuce, daikon, and cucumber wrap). If you're in a luxurious mood, you might want to try the oishi oishi, a lavish maki roll with lobster, sea urchin, Osetra caviar, gold leaf, and yuzu. They also have unique nigiri like unagi foie gras (barbecue eel, duck liver, umeboshi, and shiso) and surf & turf (seared Japanese Wagyu beef and king crab). If you have room for dessert, customers highly recommend the green tea creme brulee and tempura brownie.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
LAKE COUNTY, OH
sportstravelmagazine.com

Canterbury Golf Club Selected For Three USGA Championship Events

Canterbury Golf Club, in Cleveland, Ohio, has been chosen by the United States Golf Association as the host site for the 2027 U.S. Girls’ Junior, 2033 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2039 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships. Canterbury Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course is a founding member of the PGA...
CLEVELAND, OH

