FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Final thoughts and a prediction for Saturday night vs. Minnesota
One loss, and it’s back to square one. Penn State enters its White Out game Saturday night against Minnesota as an enigma wrapped in a riddle. Not one position group seems stable. Whether Sean Clifford, Drew Allar or someone else starts at quarterback should be the least of any fan’s worry.
Top MN girls' basketball recruit Tessa Johnson picks South Carolina
"Minnesota is the gift that keeps on giving." – Dawn Staley
fox9.com
Gophers, Ben Johnson land commitment from 5-star center Dennis Evans
MINNEAPOLIS - Ben Johnson is entering his second season as the University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach, and on Monday he landed the program’s biggest verbal commitment in nearly 20 years. That’s both literally, and physically. Dennis Evans, a 7-1 center out of California and the No. 31-ranked...
Gophers men's basketball team lands 7-foot center Dennis Evans
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota men's basketball got its biggest commitment in years Monday night -- literally and figuratively.Dennis Evans, a 7-foot-1 center from Riverside, California, announced his commitment to the Gophers on Instagram."Next year, I'll be a Golden Gopher at the University of Minnesota," Evans said.Evans is the No. 27 recruit in the country, according to 247Sports. Another ranking site, Rivals, has Evans at No. 13.According to 247Sports, Evans is he highest-ranked Gophers recruit since Royce White in 2009, who was ranked No. 26. White played just one year with the Gophers before transferring to Iowa State. Evans had reportedly narrowed his decision to Minnesota and TCU before picking the Gophers.The Gophers also have a commitment from four-star shooting guard Cameron Christie.
Eden Prairie football's rushing attack leads it to victory over Stillwater
Photos: Forest Lake football falls to Lakeville North 31-14 How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in Week 8 The No. 5-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles (6-2) traveled to No. 3 Stillwater (7-1) Wednesday night for what was considered the game of the week in Minnesota high school ...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota hoops adds commitment from coveted 5-star center
Minnesota basketball has added a commitment from 7-foot-1 5-star center Dennis Evans. The Class of 2023 prospect is a fringe 4/5-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 27 player in the nation per 247Sports. He’s a consensus top 50 prospect and chose the Golden Gophers over TCU, UC Riverside and Texas, among others.
Top 30 big man Dennis Evans picks Minnesota
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson has landed the biggest -- both literally and figuratively -- recruit of his stint as the head coach of his alma mater on Monday night when seven-footer Dennis Evans of Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest who ranks No. 27 nationally in the class of 2023 told 247Sports that he'll be a Gopher.
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
mprnews.org
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
Andover, October 18 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Andover. The Mounds Park Academy volleyball team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy on October 18, 2022, 14:15:00. The Mounds Park Academy volleyball team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy on October 18, 2022, 15:30:00.
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
wizmnews.com
WATCH: Minnesota regent, former GOP state House Speaker, criticized for asking if campus is ‘too diverse’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a public meeting of the board...
Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges is getting results
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – It's been just over six months since Bloomington swore in its first Black police chief.Booker Hodges has become recognized for doing things differently, most notably his press conferences."People. At the end of the day it's people," Hodges said.The chief says that's what motivates him. One of the first things he did when taking control of BPD was one-on-one talks with every employee."I can almost say I know almost everybody's spouse's name. Some of them kids. I haven't gotten to the pets," Hodges said.Outside Hodges' office door is a poster highlighting a core value: respect. "The trust...
Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis has closed its doors. The restaurant at 825 Hennepin Avenue, part of a trailblazing nationwide chain that paired bar food with on-site micro-breweries, has removed Minneapolis from its list of locations. It posted a message on its website that the Star Tribune caught before...
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Eater
Pastry Chef Diane Moua’s New Restaurant Will Be Something Minneapolis Has Never Seen
On Tuesday, October 18, chef Diane Moua announced she’s leaving her role as executive pastry chef at Bellecour Bakery to open her own bakery and cafe. Details of her restaurant’s name and location have yet to be revealed, but Moua, having toured the Cities and the suburbs, has her heart set on Minneapolis. She plans to open in 2023.
