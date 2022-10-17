Read full article on original website
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Five Takeaways Following UTEP’s Open Practice at Eastwood
In under a month, UTEP men’s basketball will open its season against Texas in the newly-built Moody Center. Coming off the first 20-win season for the program since the 2014-15 season, 2nd-year head coach Joe Golding has certainly created some buzz around the city. With the Miners losing all but three players from last year's roster, this team is loaded with newcomers, and fans got to see their first glimpse of the new squad last week when UTEP held an open practice at Eastwood High School.
KVIA
Week 8 Sweet Play of the Week: Bowie Bears
EL PASO, Texas - The Sweet Play of the Week for week 8 of the high school football season went to the Bowie Bears. As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons. The Bears are also this week's...
KVIA
Two El Paso volleyball teams clinch district titles Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas -- The Volleyball season is nearing the pointy end and with that, schools are starting to clinch district titles. The Coronado Thunderbirds beat Americas Trailblazers in straight sets (25-13, 25-22, 25-18) and since Eastwood lost to Montwood (22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22), Coronado clinch the District 1-6A title.
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State
Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Planned for Boca Raton
The Mediterranean chain's tenth Florida location will open in the beginning of next year
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on
While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
El Paso News
Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
KVIA
Rain storms hit the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
El Paso city rep says rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweet can lead to more hate
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City Rep. Peter Svarzbein, District 1, says public figures are contributing to the hate in the country with their words. Kayne West’s anti-Semitic tweet towards the Jewish community saying, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up, I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people. The funny thing […]
Miami New Times
From Food Truck to Restaurant: Bandidos Taqueria Opens in Doral
From starting a food truck business during the pandemic to recently opening their own restaurant, chefs Juan Hernandez and Miguel Peña blend influences from Mexico, California, and Miami to create Bandidos Taqueria's flavors. "I am very grateful to Miami and the community for accepting us; it's a blessing!" says...
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Two men found shot in desert area near Red Hawk golf course in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were shot in the desert area west of the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his […]
The American Genius
Cannabis in Texas is blazing the way for new jobs (plus how to get it on it)
“El Paso is the first city in the country to take a stand against the traffic in marihuana, known to be the deadliest drug on the market,” reported the El Paso Morning Times on June 4, 1915. The article proceeded to assert:. “Marihuana is known to create a lust...
Five Naturally Scary & Very Haunted Spots Around El Paso
It doesn't necessarily have to be Halloween for you to go get creeped out. Halloween is upon us and the KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror are back in action. We've not only reopened the haunted houses, we're also giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. Here's a "top 5" list of naturally scary places.
8 Unique Bars You Can Find In Downtown El Paso
Going to Downtown El Paso is an experience; with so many restaurants, museums, theaters, Southwest University baseball park, San Jacinto Plaza... there's a lot to take in. But with so many places there, there's bound to be some places that perhaps you haven't been to yet. Well are 10 unique...
A 4th Great American Steakhouse Restaurant Opens In West El Paso
Great American Steakhouse expands with a new location off Sunland Park in west El Paso. Texans love steak, and while El Paso is often associated with some of the best Mexican food this side of the border, it's also one of the best places in the state to score a big juicy steak.
Here’s the Merch You’ll Be Able to Buy When the Hello Kitty Truck Stops in El Paso Saturday
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into El Paso for one day only this Saturday. Below you’ll find a sneak peek of the purrfect treats and pretty-in-pink merchandise Hello Kitty enthusiasts can expect to buy. Hello Kitty, Goodbye Paycheck. The traveling store on wheels will show up stocked with...
KVIA
Police cam video shows moments leading up to deadly altercation at Las Cruces gas station
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Video obtained by ABC-7 shows the August 2 incident that led to the death of a 36-year-old man at a Chevron gas station on South Valley and University. Police have identified the man as Presley Eze. Police cam video shows officers asking Eze to exit...
