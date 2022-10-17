ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

600 ESPN El Paso

Five Takeaways Following UTEP’s Open Practice at Eastwood

In under a month, UTEP men’s basketball will open its season against Texas in the newly-built Moody Center. Coming off the first 20-win season for the program since the 2014-15 season, 2nd-year head coach Joe Golding has certainly created some buzz around the city. With the Miners losing all but three players from last year's roster, this team is loaded with newcomers, and fans got to see their first glimpse of the new squad last week when UTEP held an open practice at Eastwood High School.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Week 8 Sweet Play of the Week: Bowie Bears

EL PASO, Texas - The Sweet Play of the Week for week 8 of the high school football season went to the Bowie Bears. As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons. The Bears are also this week's...
BOWIE, TX
KVIA

Two El Paso volleyball teams clinch district titles Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- The Volleyball season is nearing the pointy end and with that, schools are starting to clinch district titles. The Coronado Thunderbirds beat Americas Trailblazers in straight sets (25-13, 25-22, 25-18) and since Eastwood lost to Montwood (22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22), Coronado clinch the District 1-6A title.
EL PASO, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on

While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
El Paso News

Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rain storms hit the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
EL PASO, TX
Miami New Times

From Food Truck to Restaurant: Bandidos Taqueria Opens in Doral

From starting a food truck business during the pandemic to recently opening their own restaurant, chefs Juan Hernandez and Miguel Peña blend influences from Mexico, California, and Miami to create Bandidos Taqueria's flavors. "I am very grateful to Miami and the community for accepting us; it's a blessing!" says...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
95.5 KLAQ

Five Naturally Scary & Very Haunted Spots Around El Paso

It doesn't necessarily have to be Halloween for you to go get creeped out. Halloween is upon us and the KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror are back in action. We've not only reopened the haunted houses, we're also giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. Here's a "top 5" list of naturally scary places.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

8 Unique Bars You Can Find In Downtown El Paso

Going to Downtown El Paso is an experience; with so many restaurants, museums, theaters, Southwest University baseball park, San Jacinto Plaza... there's a lot to take in. But with so many places there, there's bound to be some places that perhaps you haven't been to yet. Well are 10 unique...
EL PASO, TX

