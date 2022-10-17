In under a month, UTEP men’s basketball will open its season against Texas in the newly-built Moody Center. Coming off the first 20-win season for the program since the 2014-15 season, 2nd-year head coach Joe Golding has certainly created some buzz around the city. With the Miners losing all but three players from last year's roster, this team is loaded with newcomers, and fans got to see their first glimpse of the new squad last week when UTEP held an open practice at Eastwood High School.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO