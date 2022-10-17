ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way

Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indypolitics.org

Why I’m Running

While I’m proud of my record as Marion County Sheriff and will continue working to earn every vote, I’d like to take this opportunity to inform indypolitics.org’s readers about an issue that is at the front of our community’s mind and offer a practical solution. Since...
MARION COUNTY, IN
fox2detroit.com

Man shot multiple times near Rouge Park, dies at Detroit hospital

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on the city's west side near Rouge Park early Wednesday morning. Police said just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was found laying on the corner of Chicago and Patton, just three blocks east of Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.
DETROIT, MI
marinelink.com

Mercury Marine Opens New Global Distribution Center in Indiana

Mercury Marine opened its new, purpose-built distribution center to support its parts and accessories business. The new 512,000 square foot facility is located near Indianapolis, Ind., a major thoroughfare connecting Mercury’s global customers that will improve delivery and service and will add much needed capacity for scale, stability, and reduced logistics costs, the company said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Costco eyes potential Noblesville location

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner of E. 148th Street and N. […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Restaurateur Scott Wise, wife, file for bankruptcy

Local restaurateur Scott Wise and his wife, Amy Wise, filed for personal bankruptcy protection earlier this month, following an unsuccessful attempt to work through financial issues related to the failure of the Scotty’s Brewhouse restaurant chain. The Wises filed for bankruptcy Oct. 5 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after east side home shot at; fifth time home shot at since August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home on Sunday. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott fired shots at the house and fled the scene. On Tuesday, officers arrested Scott outside of his home on four counts of criminal recklessness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fox2detroit.com

DPD: Robbers claiming to be police assault victims during Detroit break-in

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a crime where a group of suspects pretended to be Detroit Police and robbed people inside a home on the city's west side. Police said around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, several armed suspects allegedly announced themselves as Detroit Police...
DETROIT, MI
WANE-TV

Federal indictment alleges Indiana officer used excessive force during arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer who was captured on body camera stomping on a handcuffed man’s face is now facing a federal charge. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Sgt. Eric Huxley with deprivation of rights under color of law. The charge comes as Huxley faces charges locally over his actions during an arrest in September 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

