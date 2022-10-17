Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
2024 Indiana OL Ian Moore Commits To Ohio State
The Buckeyes have been considered the favorite in Moore's recruitment since he earned an offer at a camp in June.
Michigan basketball thinks change of scenery, 'time capsule' will spark Joey Baker
Don't be surprised if you see Michigan basketball staffers prowling around auto shops in Ann Arbor; they're likely in search of a DeLorean. Michigan's coaching staff, from Juwan Howard to Phil Martelli to Saddi Washington to Howard Eisley, put a premium on not just having talented players, but putting them in position to be successful. ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
indypolitics.org
Why I’m Running
While I’m proud of my record as Marion County Sheriff and will continue working to earn every vote, I’d like to take this opportunity to inform indypolitics.org’s readers about an issue that is at the front of our community’s mind and offer a practical solution. Since...
Here are all Detroit Free Press endorsements for 2022 general election
You can use our voter guide to see which of these Michigan local and statewide races are on your ballot and find out more about the candidates. State Board of Education: PAMELA PUGH, MITCHELL ROBINSON. University of Michigan Regent: MIKE BEHM, KATHY WHITE. Michigan State University Trustee: RENEE KNAKE JEFFERSON,...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot multiple times near Rouge Park, dies at Detroit hospital
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on the city's west side near Rouge Park early Wednesday morning. Police said just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was found laying on the corner of Chicago and Patton, just three blocks east of Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.
marinelink.com
Mercury Marine Opens New Global Distribution Center in Indiana
Mercury Marine opened its new, purpose-built distribution center to support its parts and accessories business. The new 512,000 square foot facility is located near Indianapolis, Ind., a major thoroughfare connecting Mercury’s global customers that will improve delivery and service and will add much needed capacity for scale, stability, and reduced logistics costs, the company said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family looking for answers after home, vehicle shot up on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A Detroit family is on edge Monday night after they say they were targeted by gunfire that hit their home and parked vehicles. The incident occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) night in a home on Birwood Street on the city’s west side. “We couldn’t figure out where...
Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests
Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Guns sold by illegal firearms dealer traced to Detroit, Ypsilanti shootings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of buying and selling guns to felons, according to an affidavit. According to federal agents, Harold Eugene Outley IV purchased 27 firearms from Dunham's Sports stores in Allen Park and Dearborn Heights between March 2021 and April 2022. He did not register these with the state.
fox2detroit.com
Towing company confronted by New Era Detroit, Trick Trick over alleged predatory practices
DETROIT (FOX 2) - New Era Detroit and rapper Trick Trick confronted a towing company Friday over alleged predatory practices. They are accusing Goch and Sons Towing of illegally towing vehicles after a woman's vehicle was on the verge of being towed while within the 15-minute grace period at Medical Court Apartments near Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Costco eyes potential Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner of E. 148th Street and N. […]
Inside Indiana Business
Restaurateur Scott Wise, wife, file for bankruptcy
Local restaurateur Scott Wise and his wife, Amy Wise, filed for personal bankruptcy protection earlier this month, following an unsuccessful attempt to work through financial issues related to the failure of the Scotty’s Brewhouse restaurant chain. The Wises filed for bankruptcy Oct. 5 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the...
WISH-TV
Man arrested after east side home shot at; fifth time home shot at since August
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home on Sunday. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott fired shots at the house and fled the scene. On Tuesday, officers arrested Scott outside of his home on four counts of criminal recklessness.
Person found dead in flaming car at Kroger on Indy's southeast side
A person was found dead early Wednesday inside a car that caught fire in the parking lot of the Kroger on Thompson Road, police say.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Robbers claiming to be police assault victims during Detroit break-in
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a crime where a group of suspects pretended to be Detroit Police and robbed people inside a home on the city's west side. Police said around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, several armed suspects allegedly announced themselves as Detroit Police...
Police seeking 3 suspects, 2 vehicles after gunshots fired at off-duty officer
Police in Detroit are asking for help with identifying suspects connected to a shooting involving an off-duty officer last week.
Wave 3
Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month after she was shot and killed by the father of one of her children. Krystal Walton was a 32-year-old single mother of two children in Indianapolis. Her oldest was...
WANE-TV
Federal indictment alleges Indiana officer used excessive force during arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer who was captured on body camera stomping on a handcuffed man’s face is now facing a federal charge. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Sgt. Eric Huxley with deprivation of rights under color of law. The charge comes as Huxley faces charges locally over his actions during an arrest in September 2021.
Comments / 0