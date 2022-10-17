Read full article on original website
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA, North Texas duke it out for C-USA supremacy
The UTSA Roadrunners thought last year's loss to North Texas provided motivation for their eventual Conference USA title. This year, a loss to North Texas could very well cost them a shot at the C-USA title. Here's more.
KBTX.com
A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth. The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.
The Colonial, Byron Nelson tournaments relegated to second-tier status by PGA
The PGA has bad news for the two North Texas tour stops, Fort Worth’s Charles Schwab Challenge and the Byron Nelson in McKinney. Both tournaments have been relegated to second-tier status in a PGA decision stemming from the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
It's a great day to be alive in North Texas, the sun is shining, the Dallas Cowboys are still a good NFL and are about to get their superstar quarterback back from injury and someone from Cowtown just get a million dollars richer.
$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas
Well folks, the Dallas Cowboys fell short of their division rival Sunday night, but the NFL season is still young and thankfully there's still reason for celebration in North Texas thanks to a Texas Lottery player.
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
Lucky Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account After Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Weatherford.
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
San Antonio's The Big Bib BBQ expands to nearby New Braunfels
The new restaurant is open for lunch daily and plans to expand its hours in coming weeks.
KSAT 12
2022 has been dry. Really dry. And these numbers tell the story.
It finally rained! Even so, the drought we’re in is one of the worst we’ve seen in San Antonio (since records have been kept). We dug through some of the data to give this drought a bit of perspective as we near November. Here’s what we know so far:
Here's what Texas poll watchers can and can't do at voting sites
It's an offense to obstruct a poll watcher. So what can't they do?
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles.
papercitymag.com
Legendary Fort Worth Pizza Shop Expands and More Cronut Donuts On The Way — Mama’s Pizza and Parlor Doughnuts Are Making Moves
Mama's Pizza makes its dough fresh daily. Now, it's expanding in a big way. Founded in Fort Worth way back in 1968, Mama’s Pizza has become a local legend with its thick chewy, garlic butter-basted crust, chunky tomato sauce and plenty of cheese and toppings. Now, it’s expanding in a major way.
