San Antonio, TX

247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA, North Texas duke it out for C-USA supremacy

The UTSA Roadrunners thought last year's loss to North Texas provided motivation for their eventual Conference USA title. This year, a loss to North Texas could very well cost them a shot at the C-USA title. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KBTX.com

A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth. The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers

Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX

