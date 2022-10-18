ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Amin Hasan of Stamford, Connecticut Was Sentenced Monday To 2 Years For Being A Felon Possessing A Firearm

By Worcester Daily News
newstalknewengland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newstalknewengland.com

Namir Walker Of Hartford Was Sentenced To 60 Months Possession Of A Firearm

At the United States District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut U.S. Circuit Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam sentenced Namir Walker, 23 of Hartford to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release. Walker, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says

A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ANSONIA, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport changes policy to get police cadets on streets faster

BRIDGEPORT — Grappling with a continued police staffing shortage, the city-run training academy will be getting cadets out the door and on patrol faster. Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia this week said the department received approval from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council to extend the hours of daily training to reduce the total months current and future recruits spend at the Bridgeport academy from eight to five.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

'Swatting' Incident Reported At Westport HS, Police Say

A second Fairfield County high school reports being the victim of a "swatting" incident where the police department received a call regarding an active shooter on the school campus. The latest incident took place in Westport, around 9:10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 at Staples High School. According to Westport Police...
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Yutes Gone Wild

2022-10-21@9:00pm–#Milford CT– Police were called to Walmart at 1365 Post Road when 30-45 teens started “making a mess and fighting” according to our viewer. Police detained the teens and then released them to their parents.
MILFORD, CT
PIX11

Another Rikers Island inmate dies in DOC custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another detainee died while under the custody of the New York City Department of Correction, a spokesperson said on Saturday. Erick Tavira, 28, who was in custody at the George R. Vierno Center (GRVC) at Rikers Island, was pronounced dead at around 2:15 a.m., according to authorities. The cause of death […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: 3 Car Crash

2022-10-22@12:47am–#Fairfield CT– Report of a three car crash with airbag deployment at North Benson and Barlow Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy