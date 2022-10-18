Amin Hasan of Stamford, Connecticut Was Sentenced Monday To 2 Years For Being A Felon Possessing A Firearm

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Cop Mugged Around Corner from P. Diddy’s School in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
VIDEO - Smoke Shop Slashing with Slipper Wearing SuspectBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
newstalknewengland.com
Namir Walker Of Hartford Was Sentenced To 60 Months Possession Of A Firearm
At the United States District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut U.S. Circuit Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam sentenced Namir Walker, 23 of Hartford to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release. Walker, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Off-duty NY police officer robbed of badge, wallet in the Bronx
An off-duty upstate New York police officer was robbed of his badge and wallet while in the Bronx early Sunday, the Daily News reported.
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says
A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
CT teen killer sentenced to 37 years
A 19-year-old Stamford man convicted of killing a man when he was 15 has been sentenced to 37 years in prison – three years shy of the maximum
Man arrested for choking rideshare driver with belt in Meriden: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rideshare driver in Meriden was choked by a passenger she picked up on Tuesday, police said. According to police, a woman said she picked up a fare in Middletown and brought two men to Popeye’s on East Main Street in Meriden. While in the drive-through, she said one of the […]
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport changes policy to get police cadets on streets faster
BRIDGEPORT — Grappling with a continued police staffing shortage, the city-run training academy will be getting cadets out the door and on patrol faster. Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia this week said the department received approval from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council to extend the hours of daily training to reduce the total months current and future recruits spend at the Bridgeport academy from eight to five.
'Swatting' Incident Reported At Westport HS, Police Say
A second Fairfield County high school reports being the victim of a "swatting" incident where the police department received a call regarding an active shooter on the school campus. The latest incident took place in Westport, around 9:10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 at Staples High School. According to Westport Police...
UPDATE: Arrest warrant details Lyft driver’s injuries after attack, how Darien police caught suspect
The Lyft passenger accused of stabbing a driver over the summer during a trip through Darien is now being held at Bridgeport Correctional Center on $500,000 bond.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Yutes Gone Wild
2022-10-21@9:00pm–#Milford CT– Police were called to Walmart at 1365 Post Road when 30-45 teens started “making a mess and fighting” according to our viewer. Police detained the teens and then released them to their parents.
East Harlem man sentenced to 5 years in prison for guns, cocaine
An East Harlem man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing several loaded firearms, including two assault weapons as well as cocaine, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.
Affidavit Details Fatal Truck-Racing Fight
“You are the fucking guy who was racing in front of my house,” a 25-year-old New Havener allegedly said after confronting a teenager in his truck late at night in Fair Haven this summer. “I’m ready to shoot,” he threatened. He then noticed what would turn out...
Canterbury man gets 9 years for illegally owning machine gun while doing heroin
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old Canterbury man will spend nine months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing firearms — including two machine guns — while using a controlled substance. Andres Vasquez, who is out on bond, will be required to report to prison to start his sentence on Jan. 5, according to an […]
msmagazine.com
Empowered: Women Tell Family Court Judges of Experiences With Coercive Control Using New Domestic Abuse Law
Lessons learned on the one-year anniversary of Jennifers’ Law in Connecticut. Meredith knew there were deep-seated issues in her marriage—but she didn’t bargain for the hell that raged after it went south. She can’t use her real name because she’s scared for her safety and has a...
darientimes.com
Stamford man sentenced to 37 years in fatal shooting of former SHS football captain
STAMFORD – Sirus Dixon, the 19-year-old convicted in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Antonio Robinson in May 2018, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Thursday. Friends and family members of Robinson erupted in applause and cheers as Judge John Blawie handed down the prison sentence, which was only three years shy of the maximum term.
Another Rikers Island inmate dies in DOC custody
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another detainee died while under the custody of the New York City Department of Correction, a spokesperson said on Saturday. Erick Tavira, 28, who was in custody at the George R. Vierno Center (GRVC) at Rikers Island, was pronounced dead at around 2:15 a.m., according to authorities. The cause of death […]
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: 3 Car Crash
2022-10-22@12:47am–#Fairfield CT– Report of a three car crash with airbag deployment at North Benson and Barlow Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Comments / 0