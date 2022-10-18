ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Washington Governor Jay Inslee To Introduce Amendment To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday announced that he’s working on a constitutional amendment to introduce to lawmakers that protects reproductive rights, “Washington state was a pro choice state, Washington state is a pro choice state, and we intend to make it a constitutional amendment so that Washington state will always be a pro choice state.”
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy