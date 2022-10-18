Read full article on original website
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Bleach Reveals One Arrancar's Shocking Fate
Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc hasn't been shy when it comes to showing just how evil its antagonists, the Wandenreich, can be. While the offshoot of the Quincy Family has yet to launch a full-scale assault on the Soul Society, the Arrancar have been on the receiving end of their terrifying introduction. Formerly major opponents to Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies, the former Hollows turned into beings not far off from Shinigami and have suffered a major loss in their battle against the new villainous army.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Transforms Pochita Into a Human
Chainsaw Man doesn't hold back when it comes to giving anime fans blood and gore by the truckloads, with Denji finding his role as the Chainsaw Devil allowing him to protrude chainsaw blades from his arms, legs, and face. Thanks to Denji's relationship with his trusty canine friend, Pochita, he was able to gain the immense devil powers now at his disposal, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to bring to life the most adorable addition to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Shonen franchise.
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mode Getting Free Demo
During today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed that a demo for Resident Evil Village's upcoming third-person mode will be made available today on all of the game's current platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam. The third-person mode will be sold as part of the upcoming Winter's Expansion DLC, and as part of the game's Gold Edition. However, players will be able to test it for 60 minutes before they commit to buying. The demo will also include the traditional first-person mode for those that have yet to play the game in any capacity. The demo will be available starting at 4 p.m. PT on October 20th.
Titans Season 4 Trailer and Poster Released
HBO Max today released a teaser trailer and key art for Titans' upcoming fourth season, which pits the team against Lex Luthor and Brother Blood, among other threats. The season, which will seemingly include some kind of crossover with Stargirl, is expected to debut in 2023. The series has grown bigger each year, including Superboy at the end of season one and then bringing Red Hood and Nightwing into the picture in season three. So, what's next for the young heroes now that they have faced down Deathstroke and Trigon? Things are seemingly levelling out a bit in terms of the team lineup, but that doesn't mean we won't have some pretty big, impressive new guest stars and villains along the way.
Game of Thrones: Brand Behind Infamous Coffee Cup Blooper Speaks Out
During the final season of Game of Thrones the people behind the series made a lot of decisions that some fans liked and most fans didn't. With George R.R. Martin not finished with the Winds of Winter, producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had free rein on how to end the series. By the end of the series we saw Arya Stark kill the Night King, Bran Stark become the King of the six kingdoms, Sansa Stark become the Queen of the North, and Jon Snow kill Daenerys Targaryen and be forced to retake the black. While all that is good and well, the season featured some bloopers like the infamous too dark episode where they take on the Night King and his army. But the weirdest one was when you could spot a cardboard coffee cup. The brand that makes the coffee had yet to speak out about the gaff until now. While speaking with Adweek, Mark Ashbridge who owns Established coffee, spoke out on the incident.
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
Star Trek: SPOILER Leaves Starfleet
Starfleet just lost an officer in the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. (SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Trusted Sources.") In the new Star Trek: Lower Decks episode, Capt. Freeman is launching a new second contact initiative. Starfleet decides to send a reporter from the Federation to the Cerritos to chronicle the event. Freeman panics, worrying about her reputation and that of her ship and crew. She decided to put the ship nearly on lockdown and only allow select crewmembers to talk to the reporter. All others, including the lower deckers, are to make themselves scarce.
She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Comic-Accurate Look For Skaar
One of the most unpredictable things about the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the novelty of seeing some pretty unconventional comic characters translated into live-action. The latest to join the list is Skaar (Will Deusner), who made his surprise MCU debut in the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law last month. The character has a unique pedigree and aesthetic in the pages of Marvel Comics, which left some slightly baffled by his She-Hulk cameo. In particular, some fans were surprised with the aesthetic and hairstyle of Skaar in live-action, but a new piece of concept art shows some different visions for the series.
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Black Adam Casts a Sitcom Icon as a Golden Age Superhero
DC Comics-inspired films have definitely gotten creative in recent years, bringing characters and concepts to life onscreen that fans just have to see to believe. The latest to join that list is Black Adam, which debuted in theaters this weekend, bringing a slew of new heroes and villains along with it. One of the most buzzed-about components of the film is its introduction of the Justice Society, a group of heroes who actually have the honor of being DC's first-ever superhero team in the comics. Throughout the events of Black Adam, one characters from the Justice Society's original roster happened to make his big-screen debut. Spoilers for Black Adam below! Only look if you want to know!
Man of Steel 2: Bosslogic Turns Henry Cavill Into Bizarro for Sequel Poster
With Black Adam set to reintroduce fans to Henry Cavill's Superman, who is returning for an epic post-credits scene, everyone has been wondering what would happen next for the Man of Steel, and now we might have an idea. A new report revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in the works with Christopher McQuarrie supposedly writing the script. The actor has long since denied that he wouldn't be returning to his cape and tights with this cameo proving him right. Upon hearing the news that Man of Steel was in the works, artists around the world have been imagining how Cavill could look in his sequel. BossLogic created a cool concept that shows what Brainiac could look like in the sequel.
Netflix Opens New Studio Led by Former Overwatch Boss
Netflix is opening another game development studio with former Overwatch boss Chacko Sonny set to take charge. Mike Verdu, the vice president of Netflix's gaming division, confirmed the news of the new studio and its lead this week in comments shared with TechCrunch that talked about Netflix's continued expansion into gaming as well as Sonny's start with the company which Verdu said should be a signal that Netflix is "in it for the long haul."
Sabine Actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo Posts Touching Update About Star Wars: Ahsoka Spinoff
Lucasfilm has used streaming-exclusive television series to flesh out the Star Wars universe, telling stories in live-action and animation that are blowing fans away. One of the next ones on the pipeline is Star Wars: Ahsoka, a live-action Disney+ series that will follow Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), as well as a few characters from the beloved animated series Star Wars: Rebels. Among them is Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who fans are very eager to see portray Sabine Wren. As we wait for Ahsoka to get an official release date and more details, Bordizzo recently took to social media to debut a heartfelt update.
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
GameStop Stock Movie Dumb Money Casts Barbie, How to Train Your Dragon Actress
The upcoming movie based on the GameStop stock catastrophe, Dumb Money, has cast actress America Ferrera. At the start of 2021, there was an implosion in the stock market with a number of major stocks. The biggest one was GameStop, the stock was trading in the low double digits for months and then it skyrocketed into the hundreds, meaning anyone who got in early and bought a lot of shares made off with a lot of money. It made a lot of people very rich, made some people who got in a bit too late a bit broke, but it was a historic moment and one that has had a lasting impact on the stock market. The sudden surge was influenced by Reddit users, private investors, and generally everyday people, resulting in a truly monumental moment in finance.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone Carve Pumpkins for Halloween
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone got together to carve some pumpkins for Halloween. On Instagram, the action star posted a picture with his friend as they got into the holiday spirit at home. One detail that fans might get a kick out of is the duo using bowie knifes for their Jack-O-Lanterns. (That might help explain why the eyes and mouths look like that.) With the Expendables in the rear-view for the moment, viewers are happy to see the two stars just kind of enjoying their later years. Schwarzenegger had that heart surgery not too long ago and has been sharing a ton of his daily life on social. Meanwhile Stallone is preparing to debut a new show. Check out the Halloween fun down below for yourself.
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
