CBS News

The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269

Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
CNBC

Apple has another iPhone update coming on Monday. Here's what's new

Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
TheStreet

Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years

Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
TechCrunch

Google’s Android Go for entry-level phones is now on 250 million devices

To mark the occasion, the search giant has also announced the new Android 13 (Go Edition) that delivers several premium features for the affordable smartphone lineups. The company said one of the key updates shipping with this version is Google Play System Updates for Android Go devices. This will allow consumers to receive some essential updates timely and on the fly without having to wait for the handset’s phonemakers to issue them.
TechRadar

Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better

On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
The Verge

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
techunwrapped.com

New iPad Pros! A disappointing development

The new iPad Pro It is a continuation of the previous model, that is, an iPad designed for professionals that included the M1 chip. Apple has kept this line of Apple Silicon processors, but upgrading it to the new version with the M2 chip. This new chip has an 8-core CPU (4 performance and 4 efficiency), 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. However, the ability to ram memory varies Depending on the model you select, because the 128,256 and 512 models only have 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB models can have 16GB of RAM.
notebookcheck.net

Analyst suggests Apple could release its first foldable in iPad form by 2024

Apple Foldable iPad iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet. While foldable phones have been a thing for at least 3 years now, Apple still thinks the technology is not mature enough for its devices. Previous rumors were suggesting that foldable iPhones could launch by 2025, but, according to a recent report coming from a reputable CCS Insight analyst featured on CNBC, Apple may first launch a foldable iPad in 2024.
Apple Insider

Apple reveals iPadOS 16.1 coming October 24

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In its announcements of the new iPad andiPad Pro models, Apple has also specified that iPadOS 16.1 will be available just ahead of the devices' October 26 release date. Apple has previously only confirmed...
tipranks.com

Apple Introduces Multiple New Products

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has unveiled a number of products today. This includes a redesigned iPad, the next-generation Apple TV 4K, and iPad Pro. The new iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display along with the A14 Bionic chip for superior performance. Further, the iPad Pro featuring the M2 chip also offers a next-level Apple pencil hover experience as well as faster connectivity.

