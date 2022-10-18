The new iPad Pro It is a continuation of the previous model, that is, an iPad designed for professionals that included the M1 chip. Apple has kept this line of Apple Silicon processors, but upgrading it to the new version with the M2 chip. This new chip has an 8-core CPU (4 performance and 4 efficiency), 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. However, the ability to ram memory varies Depending on the model you select, because the 128,256 and 512 models only have 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB models can have 16GB of RAM.

3 DAYS AGO