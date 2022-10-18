ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

I cannot begin to understand what made the government think that tearing children from their families and culture was a good idea. The unbelievable arrogance. Then to mistreat the children in their care is despicable. My heart breaks for all the children and families that went through this. I hope you somehow find a place of peace.

I grew up near a reservation in the Dakotas. It was on the worst land in the region. I visited an "Indian mission" and saw how these children were treated. They were forcibly indoctrinated in the name of God. Christianity amd America sucks for them.

As a descendant of Native Americans myself, I side with my grandfather. If you don’t like white man’s air conditioning then turn it off. I’d you don’t like his cars then ride a horse. But as for me, I’ll take the bad with the good. We’re still much better off than before.

