Two Top Rachel Maddow Producers Get New Roles at MSNBC

Rachel Maddow isn’t on MSNBC ’s schedule Monday through Friday any longer, spurring the need for some of her top behind-the-scenes allies to find other things to do.

Cory Gnazzo , who has served as the executive producer of “The Rachel Maddow Show” since 2014 and who has been with the show since its launch in 2008, is taking on a new role as senior executive producer at the network. He will continue to shepherd Maddow’s Monday broadcast on MSNBC and represent her various projects to NBCUniversal. Maddow struck a deal with the media conglomerate in 2021 that calls for the creation of various podcasts, documentaries and more, while keeping her tethered to MSNBC once a week and for special reports.

Matthew Alexander has been promoted to executive producer of “Alex Wagner Tonight,” the show that has succeeded Maddow’s Tuesday through Friday nights. Alexander has been with Maddow’s MSNBC program since 2016, and even worked with Wagner when she anchored a daytime program, “Now With Alex Wagner,” on the network. He has worked in the past for Fox News Channel and ABC News.

The changes were revealed to MSNBC staffers in a memo from Rashida Jones, the network’s president.

Gnazzo had been running both the Monday Maddow appearance and Wagner’s 9 p.m. program.

Gnazzo has helped Maddow launch other projects in the past He helped develop both “Bag Man,” a 2018 effort as well as the new “Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra”, which premiered this week.