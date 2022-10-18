ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Top Rachel Maddow Producers Get New Roles at MSNBC

By Brian Steinberg
 3 days ago
Rachel Maddow isn’t on MSNBC ’s schedule Monday through Friday any longer, spurring the need for some of her top behind-the-scenes allies to find other things to do.

Cory Gnazzo , who has served as the executive producer of “The Rachel Maddow Show” since 2014 and who has been with the show since its launch in 2008, is taking on a new role as senior executive producer at the network. He will continue to shepherd Maddow’s Monday broadcast on MSNBC and represent her various projects to NBCUniversal. Maddow struck a deal with the media conglomerate in 2021 that calls for the creation of various podcasts, documentaries and more, while keeping her tethered to MSNBC once a week and for special reports.

Matthew Alexander has been promoted to executive producer of “Alex Wagner Tonight,” the show that has succeeded Maddow’s Tuesday through Friday nights. Alexander has been with Maddow’s MSNBC program since 2016, and even worked with Wagner when she anchored a daytime program, “Now With Alex Wagner,” on the network. He has worked in the past for Fox News Channel and ABC News.

The changes were revealed to MSNBC staffers in a memo from Rashida Jones, the network’s president.

Gnazzo had been running both the Monday Maddow appearance and Wagner’s 9 p.m. program.

Gnazzo has helped Maddow launch other projects in the past He helped develop both “Bag Man,” a 2018 effort as well as the new “Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra”, which premiered this week.

Comments / 37

Eri Chan
3d ago

She is very factual in her investigative reporting. I like that. She would not do well on Fox "News", where Trumpers go to get their daily stoking of hate, lies, and conspiracies.

Reply(3)
9
Jo Divine
3d ago

The Rachel Maddow Show has always been my favorite hour of my evening. Her ability to captivate and hold her audience's attention with a background story that leads right up to the threshold of her news of that moment was very likely made so successful because of her staff and producers. I'm so glad they are still working WITH her and all her many projects as well as working with Alex Wagner and others. If you have not yet listened to the BagMan series, I highly recommend it. It's main character is Spiro Agnew. It's a 7 part series that I listened to twice, only because life gets in the way while listening sometimes and I wanted to make sure I heard it all. Find it on YouTube. Her new series/podcast Rachel Maddow presents Ultra is just as captivating, fantastic, engrossing.

Reply
6
Anthony Harrell
3d ago

Loved Rachel every since she started on MSNBC love the way she guides the viewer step by step each story she reports on regardless of ones educational background youre able to follow along.

Reply(1)
5
