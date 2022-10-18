27 reasons why Halloween is the worst time of year

Halloween is the worst time of year for plenty of reasons, between bad weather, money, and more.

You usually end up hungover, sick, or both.

Your house is most at risk of being covered in toilet paper as a prank this time of year.

A trick-or-treater. Godong/Getty Images

People knock on your door all night looking for candy.

Those who aren't that into Halloween usually opt out of the festivities and relax at home.

But there are two types of Halloween home-bodies: ones who give out candy to trick-or-treaters, and ones who put out a bowl full of candy and a note asking to please just take one piece.

Of course, many trick-or-treaters do not follow these rules, stuff their bags with candy, and bankrupt the bowl almost immediately, leading to the unlucky late arrivals banging on your door anyway. Just be prepared.

A woman sick in bed. Ute Grabowsky/Getty Images

Getting a cold the day after Halloween is almost guaranteed.

Going out on Halloween night and living it up in the cold night air (depending on where you live) with your friends is fun in the moment. But , depending on your immune system, the next day can be a huge drag.

If you're not waking up with a random sore throat the day after your spooky season excursion, than you probably have the sniffles or beginning stages of a cough.

It's easy to get disappointed. Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

There's so much pressure to have a good time.

Much like New Year's Eve or Valentine's Day, there's a lot of pressure surrounding Halloween.

You need to find a costume. You need to have enough candy. You need to have a good time. Your decoration needs to be on point.

It's a lot, and it's easy to get disappointed.

The options are overwhelming. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Picking a costume is stressful.

Do you pick a relevant costume, a sexy costume, a creative costume, or a funny costume? The options seem endless, and it can be hard to decide — especially when there are so many ways your costume can flop . Talk about being stressful.

Jenna and Channing may look cute, but usually couples costumes suck. Jerod Harris/Getty

Couples costumes are the worst.

If you're in a relationship, deciding on a costume with your SO can be challenging — especially if one of you is more into Halloween than the other.

If you're single, on the other hand, couples costumes are just another way the dreadful holiday can remind you of how you're alone.

Hailey Duff's Halloween costume was very vague. David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

Guessing what someone's costume is can be awkward.

There is nothing worse than having no idea what someone's costume is and having to ask. Except when they tell you and you still don't see it and have to pretend.

Candy Corn is bad. Wikimedia Commons

Candy corn starts taking over shelves.

Why doesn't anyone just admit that candy corn is gross?

This dog does not look amused. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Miserable pets forced to wear costumes.

A moment of silence for all the poor, poor pets who will be forced, against their will, to dress up as dinosaurs, hot dogs, and mermaids for their owner's amusement.

Does it look like he's having fun? No. Rick Wilking/Reuters

Friends try to drag you to haunted houses.

There is nothing worse than paying someone to traumatize you. Enough said.

You can never escape Annabelle. New Line Cinema

Previews for horror movies increase tenfold.

Even if you hate scary movies, you can't escape them around Halloween, when previews for horror flicks take over TV stations and movie theaters.

It's expensive.

Costumes aren't cheap — and that's just the beginning of your Halloween expenses. Often you also have to factor in decorations, candy, party supplies, etc.

If you're a parent, the expenses just get worse!

Can you say creepy? Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Decorations can be truly terrifying.

Some Halloween décor is utterly terrifying, especially when you're walking home at night just minding your own business.

Heidi Klum at her Halloween parties in 2007, 2010, 2013, and 2015. Getty/Charley Gallay, Bryan Bedder, Cindy Ord, Nicholas Hunt

There's pressure to outdo your costume from last year.

Let's say you really nailed a Halloween costume one year. The following year, you'll be expected to top it... And so on and so on. It can become a vicious cycle.

This might seem like a great Halloween costume, except you'll end up being really really chilly. Jemal Countess / Getty Images

It's cold out.

With the pressure to look sexy in some skin baring costume, people tend to forget that the end of October is usually really chilly. Then you have to decide between wearing a jacket and covering up the costume you spent so much time figuring out, or freezing to death. Your call.

Be prepared for your Halloween hangover. Flickr

You'll probably have a hangover the next morning.

Unless Halloween falls on a weekend, you will have to wake up for school or work the next morning. Let's hope the party was worth it.

Then, there's also the issue of finding a second, work appropriate but still creative costume to wow your colleagues with.

Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh dressed up as a Native American/pilgrim duo one year. Getty/Michael Kovac

Clueless people continue to wear culturally insensitive costumes.

Cultures are not costumes! See more celeb costume faux pas here.

"Hocus Pocus." Buena Vista Pictures

Halloween themed movies are all that's on TV, and they're really not that good.

Halloween themed movies are never good! Even "Hocus Pocus" only has a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Wait, let's take one more for Instagram!" Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Parties are 80% posing for photos.

Costume parties are always 20% party and 80% taking group photos. Hope you like your costume because it will be all over Facebook tomorrow!

It's getting out of hand. Hollis Johnson

Pumpkin Spice everything.

Pumpkin spice products are great , but they have gotten way out of hand. Nobody needs pumpkin spice peanut butter or pumpkin spice Oreos.

Halloween candy. Luke Jones/Flickr

Children get way too hyped up on sugar.

Although studies have shown that sugar doesn't make kids hyperactive , there is still a placebo effect that gives kids an excuse to run wild.

After working for days on a DIY costume for your kid, all of a sudden they want to be something else the night of. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Kids have tantrums on every corner.

If you're a parent, you can expect your kids to have at least one Halloween tantrum. Whether it's "I didn't get the candy I wanted!" or "But I don't like this costume anymore!" Halloween brings out the worst in kids.

Even if you're not a parent, it seems impossible to not run into at least one kid having a tantrum.

Carving pumpkins is an accident waiting to happen. Flickr / Tim Regan

Pumpkin carving is a lot harder than it looks.

Pumpkin carving is actually really hard and time-consuming — not to mention dangerous.

Even if you manage to not accidentally slice a finger off, you're still in for the treat of a rotten pumpkin stinking up your home for days to come.

Halloween brings a lot of mischief. Flickr/GoodNCrazy

All the shenanigans that are bound to happen.

Someone's house is bound to get egged or TP-ed.

Halloween contests are the worst. Flickr / Rob Swystun

Silly competitions abound.

Best costume, best decorations, apple bobbing — the competitions around Halloween seem endless.

Everyone has a Halloween party and it's impossible to choose which one to go to.

You either have too many parties to attend and run the risk of insulting at least one party host — or you don't have any and feel bad about yourself.

If your birthday is anywhere near Halloween, your birthday party always ends up being Halloween themed.

If you were born at the end of October, you can forget about a non-Halloween themed b-day.

Could this candy be your last? Spencer Platt/Getty

There are terrifying stories of people putting razor blades in your candy.

Who would do such a thing?

