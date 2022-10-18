ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FDOT, contractor face lawsuit over Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flight stunt

By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoRy8_0idZONaQ00

An open-government group has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and a state contractor, alleging they did not comply with public-records requests stemming from controversial flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit Saturday in Leon County circuit court. The nonprofit group also filed a separate lawsuit last week against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the governor’s office seeking to force the release of records.

The lawsuit filed Saturday alleges the Department of Transportation and Vertol Systems Co., Inc., did not comply with requests under the state’s public-records law for information related to a contract for the Destin-based Vertol to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

The group made records requests on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, after the DeSantis administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts. The two flights of migrants drew national attention and came as DeSantis regularly criticizes the Biden administration on border policy and the handling of undocumented immigrants.

[content-6]

The state has paid $1.565 million to Vertol for the Martha’s Vineyard flights and, potentially, for additional flights of migrants to “sanctuary” communities, according to state records.

In the first request, the Florida Center for Government Accountability sought documents from the Department of Transportation about any “work plan made or in connection with the contract with Vertol Systems Company relating to the relocation of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard,” the lawsuit said.

In the second request, the group sought any “record in the possession of Vertol Systems Company, Inc. … in connection with the rendition of services performed.”

[content-5]

The lawsuit said the department on Oct. 7 provided 11 pages “containing quotes by Vertol for the proposed contract.”

“On that same day, the center notified FDOT that the production was incomplete and not a good faith response,” the lawsuit said.

Documents attached to the lawsuit show that the department provided copies of a series of memoranda dated Aug. 2, Sept. 2 and Sept. 6 from Vertol to the agency. The memoranda included information about issues such as costs for potential flights.

“The first Project (hereafter ‘Project 1’) shall involve the facilitation of the relocation of up to fifty (50) individuals to the State of Massachusetts or other, proximate northeastern state designated by FDOT based upon the extant circumstances,” a Sept. 6 memorandum said, adding that the total price for the first project was $615,000.

As of Saturday, the lawsuit said the department and contractor had “failed to produce a single record in response to the second records request.”

The earlier lawsuit, filed Oct. 10, sought records, phone logs or text logs that could show communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier about the flights, according to the lawsuit. Also, it sought any records that would show communications with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office about relocating migrants.

The DeSantis administration late Friday released records that included text messages showing involvement by Uthmeier and Larry Keefe, a public-safety aide to DeSantis, in planning the flights, according to reports by the Miami Herald and other news organizations.

That lawsuit remained pending Monday morning

The Sept. 14 flights started in San Antonio, Texas, stopped at an airport in the Northwest Florida community of Crestview and then headed north to Martha’s Vineyard. The DeSantis administration tapped into $12 million that the Legislature provided to transport undocumented immigrants from Florida — though part of the controversy has centered on the migrant flights originating in Texas.

Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, has filed a lawsuit in Leon County circuit court, alleging the DeSantis administration violated the state Constitution and a separate law. Meanwhile, lawyers representing some asylum-seekers flown to Massachusetts filed a potential class-action lawsuit against DeSantis, Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and people who helped recruit the immigrants in Texas.

Comments / 35

GatorFart
5d ago

They'll be trying to charge him with attempted murder when ships more illegals to Chicago. Good luck dealing with your gangs AND the illegals Mayor Lightfoot 😉

Reply(1)
9
Joyce Boutte
5d ago

What a waste of time and money their illegals and what rights do they have when they crossed the border and brought trouble into the USA . They signed an agreement in this flight to Martha’s Vineyard and why should our so called President get away with doing the same thing DeSantis did. Just a political stunt with the leftist

Reply
6
TAKE AIM
5d ago

It wasn't a stunt it was a statement and it needed to be made and it needs to be made over and over and over again until this brain dead vegetable in our White House gets the picture maybe if we put the picture on a teleprompter oh I forgot you can't even read one of those

Reply(1)
9
Related
The Associated Press

DeSantis' election crimes arrests confuse some suspects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by local police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in August announced charges against the suspects as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit. DeSantis said the people targeted had been convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore were not eligible to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Christina Pushaw to be deposed in Andrew Warren suspension hearing

Warren's attorneys claim the Governor's Office has not turned over requested communication. Christina Pushaw, the firebrand former Press Secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis and current Director of Rapid Response for his campaign, is being deposed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court Northern District Tallahassee Division in the case concerning Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s suspension from office.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

FEMA representative shares reasons why applications could be denied

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, nearly 700,000 Floridians have applied for assistance since Hurricane Ian. They say $332 million have been approved so far, but some who have applied have been denied. FEMA spokesperson, Jann Tracey, told WESH 2 that the very first...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Tampa Bay paper publishes video of people being arrested for voter fraud after DeSantis crackdown

Newly released police footage from the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday showed confusion amid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) efforts to crack down on voter fraud in August. The body camera footage showed police arresting Florida residents for voter fraud in August. Police seemed themselves seemed somewhat confused as they told several stunned Hillsborough County residents that they had warrants for their arrest for voter fraud.
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

Naloxone distribution begins across Florida

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Florida Department of Education adopts rules to suspend licensing of teachers who run afoul 'Don't Say Gay' law

County school boards and charter schools will have to follow new requirements for notifying parents about policies involving access to bathrooms and locker rooms, under a rule approved unanimously Wednesday by the State Board of Education. During an at-times heated meeting, the state board also signed off on a separate rule that could lead to teachers losing their licenses for violating two controversial new laws.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, challenger Charlie Crist spar over state education issues

Education issues such as parental rights, school boards and teachers unions have become a key battleground in the race between Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist. DeSantis, who is widely considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has drawn national attention because of his at-times controversial education decisions. He also has gotten heavily involved in county school board races, helping many of his preferred candidates win seats in the August primary elections or advance to the November general election.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
412
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy