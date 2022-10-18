Saratoga Senior Center Fall open house Saturday
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Senior Center will be hosting a Fall Open House on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and guests can learn what the center has to offer, enjoy refreshments, live music, mingle with friends, and even meet some new ones.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
Jeff Walton and Skidmore’s Yamtown Jazz Ensemble will be performing. Refreshments such as hot dogs, Stewart’s make-your-own sundaes, an art show, tarot card readings, technology assistance, healing touch sessions, membership specials, and more will be offered at the open house. The senior center is located at 5 Williams Street in Saratoga Springs.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0