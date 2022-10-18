ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Senior Center Fall open house Saturday

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNeJI_0idZNP8r00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Senior Center will be hosting a Fall Open House on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and guests can learn what the center has to offer, enjoy refreshments, live music, mingle with friends, and even meet some new ones.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Jeff Walton and Skidmore’s Yamtown Jazz Ensemble will be performing. Refreshments such as hot dogs, Stewart’s make-your-own sundaes, an art show, tarot card readings, technology assistance, healing touch sessions, membership specials, and more will be offered at the open house. The senior center is located at 5 Williams Street in Saratoga Springs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Trick-or-Treating returns to Aviation Mall

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, there's something truly spooky coming to the Aviation Mall. The shops and halls within are saying "Happy Halloween" - or, more accurately, "Happy Malloween" - to the greater Glens Falls area community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Day or night, Clifton Park house scares up a fright

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A spooktacular house on Evergreen Avenue in Clifton Park has been digging up frights and casting spells of smiles. The Ray Family is behind the beloved Halloween display that’s become a neighborhood tradition. The family moved into their home in 1994 and over time their Halloween decorations got bigger and […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy