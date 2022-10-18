Saratoga Senior Center Fall open house Saturday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Senior Center will be hosting a Fall Open House on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and guests can learn what the center has to offer, enjoy refreshments, live music, mingle with friends, and even meet some new ones.

Jeff Walton and Skidmore’s Yamtown Jazz Ensemble will be performing. Refreshments such as hot dogs, Stewart’s make-your-own sundaes, an art show, tarot card readings, technology assistance, healing touch sessions, membership specials, and more will be offered at the open house. The senior center is located at 5 Williams Street in Saratoga Springs.

