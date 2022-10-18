Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Meet The BISD School Board Candidates: Chelsey Flippin
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. To learn more about Chelsey Flippin visit her candidate page here. What is your connection to Brownwood ISD?. I have a son, Grayson, who is currently in the sixth grade...
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 10/21/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from October 14 through October 20:. Bagley-Schultz, Kayle Nicole, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Espinoza, Ryan Nathaniel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Carter, Harold James, Failure to ID Fugitive. Jackson, Gyriel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Weber, Jacques Albert...
koxe.com
Robbie Sutton, 85, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Robbie Sutton, age 85, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
colemantoday.com
Press Release from the Office of Mayor - Sidewalks
On behalf of the City Council and the City of Coleman, I want to thank all of the businesses and residents of Coleman for helping make the revitalization of Coleman and the downtown area so successful to date. As part of the City’s commitment to improving the aesthetics and walkability of downtown, we wanted to update you about where we are on our sidewalk improvement program.
koxe.com
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
koxe.com
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Heartland Funeral Home. Chapel service at Heartland Funeral Home will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, with...
koxe.com
Linda Wells, 77, of Early
Linda Wells, age 77, of Early went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Graveside Service for Linda will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Jenkins Springs Cemetery with Brian Hall officiating; visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
koxe.com
Larry Chamberlain, 65, of Early
Larry Chamberlain, age 65, of Early passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Numerous Cases Presented in District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that a felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Gregory Robertson pled guilty to the felony offense of Driving While Intoxicated and was sentenced to Thirty (30) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Jason Lee Gray...
koxe.com
Four in Custody After Wednesday Morning Shooting
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 am the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller stated that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 Block of Ave A. When officers arrived in the area, there were...
koxe.com
Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood
Jeffrey Robert Reed, age 49, of Brownwood passed away on the evening of October 12, 2022. Jeff was born on September 20, 1973, in Brownwood. He attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1992. Jeff worked in farming, ranching, as a welder, and as a hunting guide....
koxe.com
Jim Guess, 77, of Coleman
Jim Guess, age 77, of Coleman died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Catherine Leann Webb~Baker, 53, of Cross Plains
A beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on October 17 into her Savior’s arms. Catherine Leann Webb~Baker was 53 years old. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Those privileged to know her were treated to lots of love and laughter.
koxe.com
Betty Sue Barnes, 85
Betty Sue Barnes passed away peacefully on October 17,2022 in Brownwood, Texas at the age of 85. Betty was born on December 05, 1936, to ZB Inglet and Lola Inglet (Owens) in May, Texas. She was married to Bernie Barnes for 62 years. Betty resided in Eastland County for 75...
koxe.com
Sheila Beal, 82, of Coleman
Sheila Beal, age 82, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Man Sentenced to 40 Years on Numerous Charges
District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Juan Manuel Santiago Negron, 20, was convicted of Aggravated Robbery, Burglary of a Habitation, Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 35th Judicial District Court of Brown County. Judge Sam Moss sentenced Negron to serve forty years in prison.
HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
koxe.com
Lions vs Lubbock Estacado Friday Night
Friday night on KOXE, the Brownwood Lions will host the Lubbock Estacado Matadors at Gordon Wood Stadium. Kickoff is 7:00 pm. It is Senior Night with a large number of BHS Seniors to be introduced prior to the beginning of the game, so get there early. After the game, the Senior Walk will take place for the last time at Gordon Wood.
Hidden Gems: New owners of Santa Anna motel, RV park work to improve & preserve history
SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna now has a new set of owners, who want to let others know about the history of this location and even let them experience it for themselves. New owners, Todd and Vicki Virden, said they drove by the site at […]
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle found at fault for hitting bus transporting inmates in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a statement Tuesday night, after a bus hauling inmates were involved in a wreck with another car. A driver in a sedan was found at fault for hitting the bus. In the release, Texas DPS detailed that a Texas Department of Corrections […]
Comments / 0