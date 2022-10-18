Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. school bus involved in minor crash with 54 students on board, district says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County School District (GCSD) reported a minor bus incident on Waverly Road in front of Waccamaw Elementary following afternoon dismissal. A district official said a GCSD school bus failed to yield the right of way while turning out of the school parking lot.
Third suspect in Peppertree Lane murder arrested in Mexico, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported the third suspect involved in the murder of one and injuries of two others was arrested in Mexico and extradited to South Carolina. Police say Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was apprehended in Mexico and turned over to...
Former Sheriff refused sobriety test at time of DUI arrest: Report
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Berkeley County Sheriff who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence this week refused a field sobriety test despite officers noting a strong odor of alcohol on him, according to an incident report. (Henry) Wayne DeWitt, 71, was charged with second...
SC pastor arrested on nearly a dozen charges in decades-old case involving children
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An Andrews-area pastor was arrested Thursday on 11 warrants from Maryland in connection to a decades-old case involving minors, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. Thomas James Brackett, 59, was arrested at his home on Gapway Road without incident, deputies say. He...
Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
Teenage survivor of 1968 Orangeburg Massacre, Vietnam veteran, dies at 72
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — Bobby Eaddy, a 17-year-old boy in 1968 who survived a bullet to the chest fired by state police on the South Carolina State University campus during what would become known as the Orangeburg Massacre, has died, SC State announced on Thursday. He was 72 years old.
'I was a monster': Brittanee Drexel's killer speaks in court after guilty plea
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time on Wednesday, we heard from Raymond Moody – the man charged with murdering Brittanee Drexel. His statement was brief, but it was one the Drexel family waited 13 years to hear. “I was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel’s...
Andrews man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal home invasion, court says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced an Andrews man would serve 30 years in prison for his involvement in a fatal home invasion. Elizabeth Smith, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case, said Phillip Powers, 50, pleaded guilty to the following:. Voluntary Manslaughter. First-Degree...
Family, attorney demanding FBI publicly exonerate Timothy Taylor in Drexel case
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In a day with many emotional moments inside the Georgetown Country Judicial Center, there was another significant one outside the courtroom Wednesday. Brittanee Drexel's family embracing, and talking with for the first time, the parents of Timothy Taylor. Timothy's mother Joan Taylor speaking afterwards, saying...
Brittanee Drexel's alleged killer to appear in court Wednesday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Brittanee Drexel's family will come face to face with the man police say confessed to kidnapping, raping and killing the 17-year-old from Upstate New York. Raymond Moody is expected to enter a guilty plea tomorrow in Georgetown. It's been a long 13...
Convicted killer sentenced to life in prison for murder of Brittanee Drexel
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The killer of Brittanee Drexel was sentenced to life in prison for her death. The hearing took place at the Georgetown County Courthouse on Wednesday. You can watch the hearing in our video player. BACKGROUND ON THE CASE. Raymond Moody was arrested and charged...
The Holy City's largest beer festival at Riverfront Park this Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tickets are selling out quickly for the Charleston Beer Fest this Saturday, October 22nd, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The annual event celebrates beer while raising money for Palmetto Community Care. Festival goers will enjoy beer from 50 plus breweries, 20 plus food...
