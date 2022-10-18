ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
ATLANTA, GA
Andrews man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal home invasion, court says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced an Andrews man would serve 30 years in prison for his involvement in a fatal home invasion. Elizabeth Smith, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case, said Phillip Powers, 50, pleaded guilty to the following:. Voluntary Manslaughter. First-Degree...
ANDREWS, SC
Family, attorney demanding FBI publicly exonerate Timothy Taylor in Drexel case

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In a day with many emotional moments inside the Georgetown Country Judicial Center, there was another significant one outside the courtroom Wednesday. Brittanee Drexel's family embracing, and talking with for the first time, the parents of Timothy Taylor. Timothy's mother Joan Taylor speaking afterwards, saying...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Brittanee Drexel's alleged killer to appear in court Wednesday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Brittanee Drexel's family will come face to face with the man police say confessed to kidnapping, raping and killing the 17-year-old from Upstate New York. Raymond Moody is expected to enter a guilty plea tomorrow in Georgetown. It's been a long 13...
GEORGETOWN, SC

