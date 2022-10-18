ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Cheyenne Parent Speaks Out After Daughter Kicked Out of Class

Cheyenne South High School is defending its current sociology curriculum in answer to one parent's concern over a classroom assignment regarding gender identity. At Monday night's Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting, parent Lorraine Wilcox took issue with the fact that her daughter was asked to pack her things and leave after stating her opinion and exercising her right to not participate in the assignment.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Drinking Water Will Soon Have Less Fluoride

Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities customers will soon be drinking water that has a little less fluoride in it, due to a shortage of availability of the mineral. Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral often added to drinking water to reduce dental cavities. The BOPU says its usual fluoride supplier has not been able to provide the product right now and no future delivery has been scheduled.
CHEYENNE, WY
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
WYOMING STATE
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie

Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
LARAMIE, WY
