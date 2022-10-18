Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities customers will soon be drinking water that has a little less fluoride in it, due to a shortage of availability of the mineral. Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral often added to drinking water to reduce dental cavities. The BOPU says its usual fluoride supplier has not been able to provide the product right now and no future delivery has been scheduled.

