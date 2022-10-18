ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Bill Requires PA Schools To Have Parent Involvement Policies

HARRISBURG – A proposal from Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns would change PA’s Public School Code to require public school districts to establish “Parent Involvement” programs, policies, and committees. Burns said students with parents actively involved in their education have better test scores, grades, and academic achievement. His bill would direct districts to create programs that would identify resources for parents to supplement classroom instruction, and create a pathway to open communication between parents, teachers, and school boards regarding curriculum, academic goals, and support programs. Burns said the bill provides guidance and resources to parents and teachers to ensure families are getting the most out of their children’s education. House Bill 2851 has been sent to the state House Education Committee for consideration.
Missing York County Woman Located

YORK COUNTY – Authorities say a missing York County woman has been located. 59-year-old Janis Rainer had been last seen on October 17 at her home in Spring Garden Township and was reported missing. Authorities say Rainer has been found and is safe.
Missing Cumberland County Juvenile Sought

CARLISLE – Cumberland County authorities are searching for a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Tearra Goodwill, also known as Alex, was last seen October 19th at approximately 9 p.m. in the Regency Woods South mobile home park. If you have any information or know of her whereabouts, contact Middlesex Township Police at 717-249-7191.
