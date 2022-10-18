Read full article on original website
lebtown.com
Lebanon County Job Listings: October 20, 2022
Food Service Helpers (Cornwall-Lebanon School District) District Custodian (Cornwall-Lebanon School District) Cornwall-Lebanon School District is currently accepting applications for food service helper positions. Under direction, prepare and serve food products and assist in other food service operations, including, but not limited to, instructing and training of substitute food service workers....
lebtown.com
Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner retires
Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner, the city’s chief law enforcement officer since 2016, has retired. His last day on the job was Monday, Oct. 17. Mayor Sherry Capello confirmed Breiner’s retirement at Thursday’s pre-city council planning meeting. Police Captain Bret Fisher has been appointed interim chief, Capello said.
wdac.com
Measure Creates Online PA Registry Of Fire Courses
HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg approved legislation creating an online registry of fire courses for PA firefighters. Senate Bill 1265 would implement within the State Fire Commissioner’s office a comprehensive registry of all courses that a firefighter successfully completes. Such a system would be highly useful for both a fire company, as well as a firefighter, because it would more efficiently access, track, and maintain their records. The registry would be similar to what is maintained within the Department of Health’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Services for medical responders, EMT’s, and paramedics. Currently, PA has no centralized registry for firefighters, fire chiefs, and administrative officers to easily verify training and certification. The bill now goes to the PA House.
wdac.com
Chester County Secures Drop Boxes, State Should Follow Suit
HARRISBURG – In response to the Chester County Board of Elections agreeing to use improved mail-in ballot drop box policies, York County Rep. Seth Grove, Chairman of the House State Government Committee, believes the entire Commonwealth should replicate similar actions. He said the increased security measures will ensure each voter only turns in his or her ballot. The measures include commitment that drop boxes will always be manned, will have specified hours of availability rather than being open 24-7, and will include video surveillance for every drop box. Chester County Court of Common Pleas Judge William Mahon, who oversaw the court case resulting from video footage showing countless people returning more than one, often multiple, mail-in ballots, was quoted as saying the process in the county should “be the best in the Commonwealth.” With these new measures in place, he is correct. Grove added it is frustrating more counties don’t have these measures in place. They very well could, but Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the Voting Rights Protection Act, which included drop box policies now being put into effect in Chester County. Grove added if Gov. Wolf hadn’t wielded his veto pen, all PA voters would have the same safety measures afforded to only Chester County voters.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
WGAL
Police in York searching for missing girl
York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to police. Davis was...
wdac.com
Missing Cumberland County Juvenile Sought
CARLISLE – Cumberland County authorities are searching for a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Tearra Goodwill, also known as Alex, was last seen October 19th at approximately 9 p.m. in the Regency Woods South mobile home park. If you have any information or know of her whereabouts, contact Middlesex Township Police at 717-249-7191.
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwakening America shows in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwakening America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
abc27.com
New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
campussafetymagazine.com
Student Arrested for Bomb Threat at Coatesville Area Senior High School
COATESVILLE, Penn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a threat made against Coatesville Area High School (CASH). The teen, who is a senior at the school, has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of threats to use weapons of mass destruction, and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies. He has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of false reports.
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
local21news.com
Former York County principal pleads guilty to theft of Federal Program Funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty to obtaining by fraud and misapplying money from Lincoln Charter School (LCS) in York, Pennsylvania. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
WGAL
Funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will be held Monday
The funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will take place Monday. The service is set for 1 p.m. in Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery on Highland Avenue. Smithgall died Tuesday at the age of 77.
abc27.com
Missing girl reported in Dauphin County
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing girl. On October 21 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police Troop H – Harrisburg Station was notified of a missing juvenile female. The juvenile was identified as Emercyn Hope Winfindale who was last seen at her residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
abc27.com
Service member killed in crash at Fort Indiantown Gap
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — A service member has been killed after an accident occurred at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Pennsylvania National Guard, one person was killed and three others have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving two military vehicles took place at Fort Indiantown Gap.
abc27.com
Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in wooded area at Harrisburg housing complex
The Dauphin County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead Thursday near Hall Manor as 23-year-old Jordan Allen. Allen lived in Penbrook and it’s unclear what he was doing or who he may have been visiting or meeting at the housing complex. Harrisburg police said Allen had...
WGAL
Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
Pa. man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him: coroner
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
