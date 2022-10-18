ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

Comments / 1

Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

Twelve Uptown Kingston businesses get thousands in grant money for improvements

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble joined the Ulster County Department of Economic Development in announcing thousands of dollars in grant money for twelve small businesses located in Uptown Kingston. The grants are part of the Stockade Business District Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, which is funded by the City...
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

SAY BOO! Halloween in Woodstock

The fundraising portrait event continues this year at a new location on Rock City Road in Woodstock. This year the cost for a portrait or digital file will be to benefit the Chamber and The Woodstock School of Art who are both helping to carry on the tradition. Photographer /artist...
WOODSTOCK, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Progress on County’s Urban Trail Network Continues

Progress on County’s Urban Trail Network Continues. First section of “Northside Line” trail hoped to be open. Poughkeepsie… If delivery schedules hold true and the weather cooperates, rail trail lovers could soon have a new trail connection to explore as construction continues along Dutchess County’s urban trail project, which has been officially dubbed the “Northside Line.” Early this month, Department of Public Works Engineering Division staff led several Dutchess County Legislators on a tour of the first section of trail, which, once complete, will be a 22-foot-wide dual-lane pathway for pedestrians and cyclists stretching .55 miles from West Cedar Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie to Parker Avenue (State Route 9G) in the City of Poughkeepsie. If lighting equipment arrives in a timely fashion and can be installed without weather interruptions, this first section of the trail is hoped to be available for use by the end of the year.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Scarecrow Fest in Woodstock (photos)

The Woodstock Land Conservancy held a Scarecrow Fest last Saturday, October 15 at the Comeau in Woodstock. The event was a celebration for all ages and featured family friendly activities, local food, vendors and live music.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Phoenicia Halloween happenings

The annual Fallnicia Fun Day and Scarecrow Contest is to be held on Saturday, October 22, from 11a.m. to 4p.m. Part of Church Street will close to accommodate the event, with Phoenicia Playhouse serving as the hub. At least a dozen different activities are planned for Saturday including the scarecrow contest. A scavenger hunt will challenge the sleuths in town, and that just scratches the surface of what will be happening.
PHOENICIA, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz School District appoints Stephen Gratto to superintendent position

The New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education this week announced the hiring of Stephen Gratto as its next superintendent. Gratto, currently in his seventh year as the superintendent of the Schroon Lake Central School District, officially starts his job in New Paltz on January 1, 2023 with a three-and-a-half year contract and an annual starting salary of $207,000.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Jazz/gospel worship service in New Paltz

Join pianist William Norman, upright bassist Robert Bard and pastor Tobias Anderson on vocals as they share jazz/gospel music in worship at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Paltz on Sunday, October 23, beginning with pre-service music at 9:15 a.m. (regular worship starts at 9:30 a.m.). This trio will have your toes tapping, your hearts soaring and your voices humming along with music that expresses the full range of human emotion.
NEW PALTZ, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Two villages in Upstate NY named on list of most beautiful small towns in America

Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
RHINEBECK, NY
101.5 WPDH

58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location

Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Oct 19 – Oct 25

All aboard. Kingston Model Train and Railroad Hobby Show at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center at 467 Broadway in Kingston on October 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show features 11,000 square feet of operating layouts, dealer and vendor tables and large scale garden railroad train display. Also, there are toy train raffles, food and refreshments, free door and show prize giveaways, and Thomas the Tank engine trains. For more information go to.
KINGSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy