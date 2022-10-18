Read full article on original website
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
Twelve Uptown Kingston businesses get thousands in grant money for improvements
On Thursday, Oct. 20, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble joined the Ulster County Department of Economic Development in announcing thousands of dollars in grant money for twelve small businesses located in Uptown Kingston. The grants are part of the Stockade Business District Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, which is funded by the City...
hudsonvalleyone.com
SAY BOO! Halloween in Woodstock
The fundraising portrait event continues this year at a new location on Rock City Road in Woodstock. This year the cost for a portrait or digital file will be to benefit the Chamber and The Woodstock School of Art who are both helping to carry on the tradition. Photographer /artist...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State grant to bring water connections to Mt. Marion Firehouse, Saugerties homes and businesses
ALBANY – A $300,000 state grant will fund extension of water and sewer lines along the Kings Highway corridor to the Mt. Marion Firehouse in Saugerties, nearby homes and local businesses. The grant, secured by Senator Michelle Hinchey, will fund a water infrastructure capital project that will extend clean...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Progress on County’s Urban Trail Network Continues
Progress on County’s Urban Trail Network Continues. First section of “Northside Line” trail hoped to be open. Poughkeepsie… If delivery schedules hold true and the weather cooperates, rail trail lovers could soon have a new trail connection to explore as construction continues along Dutchess County’s urban trail project, which has been officially dubbed the “Northside Line.” Early this month, Department of Public Works Engineering Division staff led several Dutchess County Legislators on a tour of the first section of trail, which, once complete, will be a 22-foot-wide dual-lane pathway for pedestrians and cyclists stretching .55 miles from West Cedar Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie to Parker Avenue (State Route 9G) in the City of Poughkeepsie. If lighting equipment arrives in a timely fashion and can be installed without weather interruptions, this first section of the trail is hoped to be available for use by the end of the year.
24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County
A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
hudsonvalleyone.com
Scarecrow Fest in Woodstock (photos)
The Woodstock Land Conservancy held a Scarecrow Fest last Saturday, October 15 at the Comeau in Woodstock. The event was a celebration for all ages and featured family friendly activities, local food, vendors and live music.
Popular Ulster County Gym Closed, Locals Wondering ‘Is it for Good?’
Has anyone else noticed that there haven't been any cars or people in or around one popular gym in Highland?. The gym, located on Route 9W in Highland has been around for many years but has the gym closed down? That's the question that gym members, Highland residents, and anyone who drives by every day has been asking over the last week or so.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Phoenicia Halloween happenings
The annual Fallnicia Fun Day and Scarecrow Contest is to be held on Saturday, October 22, from 11a.m. to 4p.m. Part of Church Street will close to accommodate the event, with Phoenicia Playhouse serving as the hub. At least a dozen different activities are planned for Saturday including the scarecrow contest. A scavenger hunt will challenge the sleuths in town, and that just scratches the surface of what will be happening.
The Little-Known History Behind Kipsbergen, Rhinebeck’s Original Story
The extensive amount of history that lives in the Hudson Valley is mind blowing. There are pieces of history throughout each county, some of it hidden and other pieces in front of us. Historic Hudson Valley granges are still standing and or hold meetings and gatherings for the community. Celebrities...
2 Ulster Faves to Offer Limited Edition Burger this Weekend Only
Call it a meeting of the minds. Or a meeting of the Moons, as the case may be. One of Kingston’s most popular burger joints will be teaming up with one of Woodstock’s favorite bagel places, and the results are going to be amazing. I was just reading about it and my mouth is watering. Want to hear more?
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz School District appoints Stephen Gratto to superintendent position
The New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education this week announced the hiring of Stephen Gratto as its next superintendent. Gratto, currently in his seventh year as the superintendent of the Schroon Lake Central School District, officially starts his job in New Paltz on January 1, 2023 with a three-and-a-half year contract and an annual starting salary of $207,000.
Rangers recover airboat stuck in Bashakill wilderness
On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 8:30 a.m., environmental protection officials were asked to help remove a fire department airboat stuck in the Bashakill Wildlife Management Area.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Jazz/gospel worship service in New Paltz
Join pianist William Norman, upright bassist Robert Bard and pastor Tobias Anderson on vocals as they share jazz/gospel music in worship at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Paltz on Sunday, October 23, beginning with pre-service music at 9:15 a.m. (regular worship starts at 9:30 a.m.). This trio will have your toes tapping, your hearts soaring and your voices humming along with music that expresses the full range of human emotion.
newyorkupstate.com
Two villages in Upstate NY named on list of most beautiful small towns in America
Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
PD: New York Group Stole Cooking Oil From Hudson Valley Restaurant
A group was arrested after they allegedly stole over 100 gallons of cooking oil from a popular restaurant. We learned why thieves are stealing cooking oil. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Red Hook Police announced three Westchester County, New York residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 9G in the Town of Red Hook.
rcbizjournal.com
A TALE OF TWO LETCHWORTHS: Both Propose Housing But The Devil Is In The Details
A Side-By-Side Comparison Of Development Proposals For Letchworth Village in the Towns of Stony Point and Haverstraw. Is it finally time to give Letchworth Village in both the Town of Haverstraw and the Town of Stony Point new chapters?. After two decades of laying fallow and languishing, plans to reimagine...
58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location
Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Oct 19 – Oct 25
All aboard. Kingston Model Train and Railroad Hobby Show at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center at 467 Broadway in Kingston on October 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show features 11,000 square feet of operating layouts, dealer and vendor tables and large scale garden railroad train display. Also, there are toy train raffles, food and refreshments, free door and show prize giveaways, and Thomas the Tank engine trains. For more information go to.
Comments / 1